Awarded by two UK-backed programs for inclusive research and innovation creation





Lexington, Kentucky (January 28, 2021) Two programs promoted by the University of Kentucky Department of Technology and Commercialization (OTC) have created a more comprehensive version of the United States Small Business Administration (SBA) and National Sciences. R & D innovation ecosystem for the future, awarded by the Technology Council.

Attractive Researchers and Innovators (EnRICH) Program for Commercialization at HBCU and Kentucky Commercialization Ventures (KCV) are part of the Visionary category of the new Lab Two Markets (L2M) Inclusive Innovation Ecosystem Prize Competition. Each received a $ 25,000 award. Focuses on the most influential organizations, programs, ideas, especially undervalued communities and pandemic responses.

UK OTC is the founding partner of both programs and works with multiple partners to design, launch, advise and support their respective management.

OTC Executive Director Ian McClure proudly wears the badge of responsibility by taking action to build a comprehensive innovation ecosystem that not only speaks but also has fair access to opportunities and resources. I am. Intended to work with like-minded partners such as Jackson State University, XLerateHealth, Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet, Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation, University of Louisville to ensure access to innovation and entrepreneurial resources and culture. I’m excited to do it. Underrated communities, institutions and individuals.

EnRICH has historically helped black college (HBCU) faculty and student innovators advance and commercialize innovative ideas focused on human health. Launched last summer as part of an initiative funded by the National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) called the XLerator Network in the United Kingdom, Louisville-based nationwide startup accelerator XLerate Health is a Jackson State University in Mississippi. Launched a program in partnership with (JSU). The JSU-led program is designed to support HBCU-wide faculty and student innovators by developing the skills needed to assess the commercial potential of new healthcare innovations. The original cohort focused on 31 HBCUs in the Southeastern Institutional Development Awards (IDeA) region (Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, West Virginia), but now the program is domestic. Expanded to all HBCUs. The second cohort is accepting applications until February 19th.

“We are pleased with the potential impact of this award on the sustainability of the EnRICH program,” said Almesha L. Campbell, Executive Director of EnRICH and Vice President of Research and Economic Development at Jackson State University. “From the beginning, our goal was to reduce the inequality that currently exists and address the barriers that prevent HBCU from fully engaging and benefiting all activities in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship. HBCU is a pillar of the community, and therefore activities specific to innovation and entrepreneurship programs such as EnRICH are important to the growth and sustainability of the ecosystem. “

“Determining to reverse the systematic underestimation of the black and Hispanic population in deep innovation and entrepreneurship, we partnered with JSU and the United Kingdom to leverage our resources and underestimate. We are excited to create expanded opportunities for faculty, students and entrepreneurs who are being. True fairness. ” Jackie Wilmot, CEO of XLerate Health, said.

EnRICH is operated by the XLerator network funded through the STTR Award UT2GM130174 from NIGMS, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.

The program was recently featured in Forbes magazine. Please read here.

KCV focuses on commercializing the best ideas born of public universities and colleges in Kentucky that do not have dedicated or full-service commercial offices. KCV provides the tools and expertise to transform innovation, findings and intellectual property into market-ready products, services and job creation start-ups. KCV also serves as a commercialization resource for individual entrepreneurs and businesses looking to establish and grow their businesses in Kentucky by partnering with higher education institutions to develop their products and workforce.

Established through a partnership between the Kentucky State Economic Development Cabinet (CED) and the University of Louisville, KCV is funded through KY Innovation, a state office in CED managed by the Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation to support entrepreneurs and small businesses. I am. Other partners include Eastern Kentucky University, Western Kentucky University, Northern Kentucky University, Kentucky State University, Morehead State University, Murray State University, and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

Monique Kuykendoll Quarerman, Secretary-General of KCV, said: “We are grateful to our partners, including the University of Kentucky, for their commitment to creating a more comprehensive experience and path for innovation across the state. It is a great honor for the Small and Medium Business Administration to acknowledge it. Kentucky “

Launched last fall, the L2M Awards Competition received more than 160 entries from US applicants seeking a $ 330,000 competition award share. KCV and EnRICH are two of the 10 programs awarded in the Visionary category. There are a total of 18 awards.

The quality and clarity of the submission was evaluated by a panel of federal staff and non-federal partners with relevant expertise. The final choice was made by an inter-ministerial committee working with the SBA Innovation and Technology Office.

