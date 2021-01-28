Worth | PC Review-“The Medium”





The Polish developer Bloomer Team specializes in horror. Their team may have started with small products in different genres, but the release of Brawl, an improved version of Basement Crawl, paved the way for horror. From Layers of Fear to Observer to Blair Witch, the team focused on keeping players in constant anxiety, not jump scare. Its latest game, The Medium, continues this path, but introduces a few other things to keep it interesting.

The game is set in Krakow, Poland, before the beginning of the 21st century. You play the role of Marianne. Marianne is a woman who is constantly plagued by the nightmares of a girl trying to escape before being shot. Marianne has a gift of media, so she can talk to and cross the Spirit World. One day she received a call from a man named Thomas. He needs her help and claims to know more about her past. Following her instinct, Marianne goes to an abandoned resort in Niwa to find her answer.

Niwa Resort is essentially a haunted house where you can spend a lot of time. It’s no wonder why we were summoned to this place without compromising much, and you’ll probably understand how to beat the story before the game reveals it. Not many games use Poland as a modern setting, so using Poland as a background will make you feel fresh. In addition, some revelations use Polish history as an unexpected educational tool. Characters are people in shades of gray, although there is good reason for the story to work without anyone being portrayed as purely heroic or malicious. What’s amazing is that the game actively tackles subjects that aren’t often covered in the game. Topics such as genocide, sexual abuse, and torture deepen some characters, not as shocking values. The game treats the topics carefully, so even if you expect them, they are a real pain.

If you’ve played any of the other Bloober Team games, you know what you can expect from gameplay. The protagonist has no fighting ability, but no hordes of enemies to fight. It focuses on how standard adventure games work, such as finding objects to help you solve puzzles and unlock doors. There are also many photos and letters to embody the story behind the resort. Because the adventure is linear, there isn’t much room to explore beyond the story, hotspots are clearly visible in each environment, and you’re less likely to miss something. The game isn’t too difficult because the puzzles are a simple aspect, but the story continues to draw players into an eight-hour journey.

When it comes to gameplay, there’s a lot to make The Medium stand out from the studio’s previous efforts. For one thing, Marianne’s moderate abilities often work. Because you can use the sixth sense to see what no one else can see. Solving the puzzle means finding objects hidden behind the photo or under the furniture. It’s not used for all puzzles, but you can get confused by the puzzles because you forgot to find the hidden clues. When examining objects, finding mental cracks can give you insights into past conversations and solve some puzzles in the process. There are also some cases where you may need to use the ability to track spiritual footprints that lead to the next clue.

Medium is presented from a third party perspective using a fixed camera. It’s more like Silent Hill than the old Resident Evil title in that the camera sometimes chases you before switching angles. The logical placement of the transition points prevents you from accidentally moving back and forth between the same two scenes, allowing you to control your character directly instead of navigating with tank controls. This allows players to achieve cinematic angles without having to fight game controls.

Medium also emphasizes the duality of the world. In the real world, Poland’s overcast daytime scenes provide the oppressive feeling needed for horror games, but the resort’s natural forests and devastated conditions still look great. When it rains at one moment, it looks a bit pictorial, but old magazines and billboards add the idea that the resort is frozen in time. In contrast, the spirit world was designed with Polish Surrealist artist Zdzisaw Beksiski in mind, but is reminiscent of the hellish setting of the old Keanu Reeves movie “Constantine”. The wreckage of the building is painted rust. Bones and limbs stick out in the dark areas, and the dead wear porcelain masks. Combined with a tendon-twisting, spinning skin door and root wall, the game becomes anxious even before the signs of blood are seen.

Apart from the changing appearance of real-world black hair and spiritual white hair, Marianne gains some more abilities in the spirit world. She can create a spirit discharge that recharges the fuse box, among other things. She can also create a spirit shield that protects you from moths, one of the few enemies that can actually kill you in the game. Both of these abilities are driven by Spirit Well, so if you need those abilities you should look for them.

Most games allow you to be completely in the real world or completely in the spiritual world, but for a significant part of your experience, you can play both at the same time. It’s entirely up to the game to do this, so you have no control over when and where the split occurs. You control Marianne in both places, and the difference is more than just environmental aesthetics. An early example of this was when a little girl named Sadness was asked to chase down to the second floor of the resort. There are solid stairs in the spirit world, but not in the real world. Therefore, you need to find another way upstairs. Another example seems to be fine in the real world, but in the spiritual world you are forced to use your shield ability to protect yourself as you approach a moth-filled corridor.

Some puzzles require an out-of-body experience, so you can control Marianne’s spirit version while the actual version is delayed. Cutting is often used to solve gate-related puzzles. It’s also a power with a timer, so your spirit version slowly degrades until you return to your real-world shape. The lack of cooldowns means that you don’t have to wait before using the technique again. This approach may seem like a gimmick rather than switching the world, but if sadness holds the ball in the spiritual world, but in the real world it shows that it’s floating. It is worth seeing how both worlds are connected, such as air.

Apart from the world of double split screens and changing perspectives, another thing is holding you back: The Maw. In the spirit world, creatures are big and tall, but they don’t look completely grotesque. When a creature invades the real world, it loses sight, but otherwise it is invisible. When it appears, the flickering of the flashlight may signal it, but in one of two situations. The first situation is a tracking sequence that runs as fast as possible until it reaches a safe place, manually takes the right turn, activates the correct action point, but does not necessarily move to a quick time event (QTE). The second situation is a stealth sequence that prevents you from getting caught while crouching behind the cover and holding your breath. In both cases, you are always beaten by The Maw. Like a moth, if you are in the spirit world and have the energy to launch an attack, you can start a spirit blast.

These sections provide a great break from exploration for the rest of the game, but including the almost invincible antagonists may bring back memories of Resident Evil 3 Nemesis, but most sections Does not hurt your nerves. The patrol area of ​​The Maw is not very large, so the stealth section is fairly easy to get through. You can also hold your breath secretly, so you can easily pass through the creatures. Tracking sequences are less frequent and more difficult, and will increase in difficulty later in the game.

There are some noticeable issues with The Medium. First, you can’t manually save your progress. Everything is handled by autosave and you can see how long ago the game was last saved, but not where it happened until it was loaded. Also, although the game only loads the title screen, it can cause problems with the game when moving between areas. It stands out on both SSD and NVMe drives. It only happens for a few seconds, but I’m surprised when it happens.

The audio is solid in most cases. In the real-world scene, Arcadius Reikowski’s score is memorable but sad, and is perfect for expressing sadness in its place without a thick pile of sadness. In contrast, Akira Yamaoka’s spiritual soundtrack revives the sounds of fear and anxiety without relying on the high-pitched sounds associated with horror. The soundtracks are great, but both work well with each other and with the dual reality that is the theme of the game. The voice actors are great, but Kelly Burke’s performance as Marianne is great. Given the task of performing most of the game, her solitude is naturally transmitted, whether she expresses fear or snatching.

When it comes to sound, the only downside is poor audio mixing in some areas. There are moments when the music drowns out the lines and the lines provide important plot points, but are barely audible. Thanks for the subtitles that give you the option to see who is saying what, but it’s not a requirement to enjoy the game.

Both the real world and the spiritual world benefit from high quality texture work. Impressive is that it runs at a stable frame rate during split screen segments and can be over 60fps with robust gear. If you’re running on low-cost hardware two generations ago, it will run at locked 30fps. The animation is inconsistent. Walking and running are fine, but it looks like you’re jogging vigorously until you reach the chase sequence. The face looks beautiful, but the movement of the mouth is a kind of squirrel. It seems like a dub job because sometimes it doesn’t move enough or it doesn’t fit the lines. It is difficult to disappear once you see it.

Medium is another recent game that takes advantage of ray tracing, but it’s more consistent with Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War than Cyberpunk 2077 or Fortnite. Ray tracing reflections are present, but you don’t find too many reflective surfaces to see the actual operation. The same is true for transparent reflections, as in-game sunlight is generally lacking. Lighting and shadows are everything here. These help ground objects to the scene and make shadows look more realistic and eerie. This is especially true if you get a flashlight that is bound to your body. This is one of the things that the RTX feature adds pop, but it’s not overly explicit unless you constantly switch between features in your scene. Of course, you need DLSS to reduce the impact on performance and make it look good. This is beginning to become a common refrain for titles that employ new ray tracing technology.

Like many Bloober Team titles, The Medium is not a horror game made for all horror fans. The lack of jump scare is refreshing, but some are turned off by the lack of combat and danger. The relaxed pace of the game, its linear nature, and the ease of puzzles can erode mysterious tensions. The strong atmosphere, well-founded characters, and solid story attract horror fans looking for and fleeing anything other than grotesque monsters. For those who value plots over punches, The Medium is a trip worth taking.

Score: 8.0 / 10

