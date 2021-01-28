Intravascular simulator company announces new portable system-Med-Tech Innovation





CATHI, an intravascular simulator specialist, has launched a campaign to promote the portable system CATHIS Smart to medical technology and pharmaceutical companies.

CATHIS Smart displays all types of intravascular interventions in all medical disciplines, but can be complex and difficult. This system is particularly suitable for neuroradiology, cardiology, radiology, angiology and respiratory science.

Due to its laptop size, CATHIS Smart is portable and can be fully customized to meet the needs of individual customers, such as setup on specific devices and equipment and related special features.

Operators can jump directly to specific steps without having to go through the entire procedure each time they reach a specific section.

Professor Andreas Gtte, Dean of the Department of Cardiology at St Vincenz Hospital in Paderborn, Germany, said: The simulator is an essential device in the catheterization laboratory for both initial training and maintenance of important skills. But to be effective, it needs to resemble actual clinical practice. You need to be able to actually see the coronary arteries and operate the guide wires, catheters, and balloons.

Manuela Werner, Managing Director of Marketing and Sales, added: CATHI is an independent small supplier of intravascular simulators based in Germany. We design and manufacture all software and hardware in-house, so we can provide a fully customized system with very high specifications. It also offers unique features not found in other systems, such as liquid deployment.

