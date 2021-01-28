PlayStation 5: Scalper hit Argos PS5 stock before official launch





More than two months after it was first released, the PlayStation 5 is desperately in short supply.

Sony was distracted by the sales of next-generation consoles. Previously, he admitted that he was not ready to meet previous demand levels.

The pandemic has undoubtedly played a role in this surge in demand. Now that many of us are trapped in our homes, the appeal of brand new consoles is clear.

However, the pandemic also brought Sony various logistical issues when it came to putting more PS5 consoles on the shelves. The COVID-19 limit affected everything from production to delivery. In short, very little hardware is actually on the retail market.

But whenever a retailer receives a small shipment of a PS5 console, it seems that an organized scalping ring is scooping up most of the inventory.

These highly prepared operators routinely have internal knowledge of retailers’ systems and procedures, ensuring that they have available PS5 inventory well before the general public. I will. Of course, these consoles are then sold in the secondary market at very high prices, rejecting fair shots where real customers own the PS5 at retail prices.

According to IGN.com, a group of scalpers had early access to the Argos website this week, managed a huge amount of the latest delivery of the PS5 console, and got it all before it was officially launched. .. !! !!

Argos, aware of the scam, vowed on social media that early orders would be tracked and canceled soon. However, this doesn’t seem to happen in practice. There are many photos of individuals who actually picked up the console obtained this way.

Argos is not the only retailer that has been hit by this practice. A satisfied customer of the Scalping Group recently said on social media that he was able to get more than seven consoles from four different retailers.

“PS5 for every room in the house, and even the swamps” boasted a post.

Let’s face it, Argos probably doesn’t currently have the resources to investigate the legitimacy of all PS5 purchases made through their website. To be honest, they seem to be happy with the sales.

A statement issued by Argos following these allegations did not mention scalpers and accused the level of demand at a very high level.

“It’s clear that our customers are excited about the new PlayStation. We’ve released a small amount of additional inventory, and we’ve seen a huge number of customers trying to order us, and it’s currently sold out.”

Intervention by the UK Government has recently been discussed in response to the overall scalping situation. Sadly, this kind of procedure may be required to completely solve the problem.

