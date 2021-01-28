Otter.ai announces live notes and captions for Google Meet





Otter.ai, a leading provider of SaaS solutions for team communication and productivity, recently announced the introduction of new solutions. Google Meet’s live caption and note integration aims to enhance the collaboration experience for more than 100 million users who are already using the app. Now available to all Otter customers, this service transforms business conversations into real-time, collaborative, interactive transcripts.

With a simple installation of one Chrome extension, users can safely open live transcripts and access live captions directly from Google Meet calls. Google Meet users can now improve their business communications with innovative technology solutions that only worked with Zoom.

Integrating Otter with Google Meet can increase meeting productivity and efficiency while reducing the risk of misunderstandings in today’s remote work environment.

Intelligent live caption experience

After the meeting, the Otter.ai web platform and app will offer a variety of features to further enhance communication, such as keyword search, transcript review, highlighting, adding images, and sharing content. With the advent of new integrations, panels will be added directly from the Chrome web browser within Google Meet calls.

The moveable panel allows you to capture conversations and convert them into transcripts in real time. In addition, users have access to live captions that utilize Otter.ais’ market-leading ASR engine. This technology is specially built to support custom vocabulary, and captions can be customized in different sizes and fonts.

According to Dave Michels, Principal Analyst at TalkingPointz, Otter.ai is an essential tool for companies already using Zoom Meetings. New extensions for Google Meet users will take advantage of the amazing features available to even more users of Google Meet.

In particular, Otter is available as a standalone app, ready to use in most video conferencing systems, and is rapidly becoming recognized as a valuable AI solution for modern conferencing. Otter can store not only transcriptions, but all transcriptions for businesses that use both Meet and Zoom.

Make meetings more intelligent

All calls recorded with the Otter.ai extension create a joint transcript that users can access after the meeting. The new launch is a valuable step forward in the Otter.ais strategy to create a more streamlined and integrated experience of live transcription and note sharing for collaborative customers. According to Sam Liang, CEO and founder of Otter.ai, Google Meet is a highly effective video tool used by over 100 million people every day.

Liang says Otter.ai has already achieved amazing results with the Zoom integration and is ready to increase the productivity and note-taking opportunities of Google Meet users. The AI ​​technology available within Otter.ai can accurately understand different accents, turning real-time conversations into easy-to-understand live voice-to-character conversions.

Otter.ai helps promote a more collaborative and cohesive experience for everyone on Google Meet. In addition, the company will continue to develop comprehensive collaboration products to make it more effective for teams in a variety of different environments.

