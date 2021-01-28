English National Opera singers share opera breathing techniques to help Long …





ENO Breathe offers vocal exercises to those who are suffering from Long Covid. Photo: English National Opera / YouTube

To help patients with long covid recover from shortness of breath and anxiety, the four- and four-person breathing exercises practiced by opera singers are used.

The English National Opera singer teaches breathing techniques to patients with long covid who are experiencing shortness of breath and anxiety long after the initial infection.

With a great marriage of musical and medical expertise, the newly nationalized program offers online breathing and well-being exercises, as well as patient group sessions with professional voice professionals.

After participating in a 6-week pilot at ENO Breathe, a partnership between a London-based opera company and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, patients reported a clear improvement in symptoms and health.

According to participant Ludmila, I have never had such an experience. I didn’t think that singing would help breathing and improve recovery from COVID. It really helped me emotionally and physically.

ENO Breathe is currently being deployed to up to 1,000 patients in the United Kingdom with the goal of countering the growing need for support for patients with Long Covid symptoms.

Tonya Nelson, head of the British Arts Council, said the partnership shows what is possible when creative organizations partner with the medical community.

In the program, the singer teaches the patient how to breathe deeply. They use lullabies as a starting point for music and use vocal techniques commonly used by opera players, such as diaphragmatic breathing and simple song practice.

Singing lullabies was a calming activity, which crossed cultural boundaries for a diverse group of patients who participated in the pilot study, 25% of whom had English as a second language. ..

After the pilot, the patient said he became more confident in singing and improved his overall health.

Training is specific, but it’s also a powerful way to connect patients with Long Covid and bring comfort and peace of mind through music production.

Deborah, one of the pilot participants, said after the program: Some of us aren’t singers, but that doesn’t really matter. You just want to be that gang, you want to join.

Following the session, participants will practice these techniques in their own time, using online resources specially designed to support their progress.

By the end of the pilot program, participants reported a clear improvement in symptoms and well-being. 90% reported a positive improvement in shortness of breath, 91% felt their level of anxiety decreased, and their overall level of fatigue improved.

Prior to the program, the group had a generalized anxiety disorder rating score of 6.7. By the end of 6 weeks, this had dropped to 3.2.

Dr. Saraelkin, a consultant to the Imperial Healthcare NHS Trust, said: Continuous shortness of breath can be debilitating and frightening. We hope that this program will help people improve and alleviate their symptoms.

Health and Social Welfare Secretary Matt Hancock supports plans to help people who are experiencing symptoms 8-12 weeks after their initial diagnosis. He said he was very grateful for the work of ENO and Imperial College Healthcare Trust for helping those suffering from the effects of this horrific virus.

Through a pandemic that closed the opera house and canceled the performance, ENO was surprisingly creative in finding a way to help. Last year, they made scrubs and masks to protect NHS workers during a period of PPE shortage.

