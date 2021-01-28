FAU-G has become the top free game on the Google Play store, with over 5 million downloads





After being released on Republic Day, nCore Games’ FAU-G has become the number one free game on the Google Play store. The Made in India game has over 5 million Android device downloads in just two days. This feat was shared by nCoreGames via a Twitter account.

So far, only one short campaign for the Galwan Valley episode has been released, but “Team Deathmatch” and “Free for All” modes have not yet been introduced along with Battle Royale mode. The game has not yet been released on the iOS platform. The 460 MB game has a story mode with narration and availability in the languages ​​of the Indian region.

#MakeInIndia Wins @GooglePlayFAU-G is now the # 1 free game. Thank you India! #JaiHind

Download now: https: //t.co/4TXd1F7g7J#FAUG #atmanirbharbharat @vishalgondal @akshaykumar @dayanidhimg haBharatKeVeer pic.twitter.com/GUdyI22f5T

nCORE Games (@nCore_games) January 27, 2021

However, players moving from checkpoint to checkpoint in story mode couldn’t even crouch, jump, or even use a gun, so the game’s rating was a hit because it was monotonous and not versatile. The current rating of the game is 3.5 after a review of almost 40,000 rupees.

The game was announced shortly after the ban on the popular battle royale game PUBG. However, co-founder Vishal Gondal has confirmed that the game is not similar to PUBG.

Previously, the number exceeded one million, so the game also created a record of most registrations in one day. In the future, more episodes of the game could include the Kargil incident, the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and the 2016 surgical strike. In this game, players can also donate to the Indian Army through the Bharat ke Veer Fund.

After various reviews from users, it will be interesting to see if the manufacturer will incorporate further changes into the gameplay with further updates.







