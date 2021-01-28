Google has updated its Play Store policy on gamed loyalty programs following the turmoil in India – TechCrunch





Google has updated and expanded its Play Store policy on game loyalty programs to help developers better understand the practices they are allowed to do. The confusion about guidance came months after a backlash in India, the largest Android market for users.

The company said Thursday that it has specified guidance on a gamed loyalty program that offers cash or other cash-equivalent rewards based on eligible in-app monetary transactions.

Numerous apps run in-app gamed loyalty programs to soothe and win users. Last year, the company said it sent notifications to Indian startups, such as Paytm, Zomato, and Swiggy, whose in-app gamification technology resembles gambling. Google has asked the company to withdraw from engaging in such gamification technology. The company said the new policy is aimed at developers around the world.

India’s most valuable startup, Paytm, has prevented startups from engaging in exactly the same set of practices that Google used to attract domestic users to its app, Google Pay. Insisted that it was. After the breach, Google temporarily removed the Paytm app from the Play Store.

The interaction between the two companies and changes in Play Store fees over the next few weeks created a coalition of Indian startups seeking government intervention to regulate Google’s domestic power. Did.

“Indian app developers are actively building their own Indian features and services. As an example, we use mini-games, quizzes and other gamification technologies to please and be loyal to our users. Turn it into a customer. These experiences often start at important festivals and sporting events, and it’s very important to do it right in a specific time frame, “said Suzanne Frey, Vice President of Android Security and Privacy. Said in a blog post.

The company has not yet allowed real gambling apps in India, but says developers around the world will be able to clarify the rules and communicate their strategies.

This is one of the things we talked about in the last few months when we talked to several startup CEOs in India and around the world. And as part of the first policy update in 2021, it clarifies and simplifies loyalty program and feature policies, Frey writes.

A Google spokeswoman told TechCrunch that the company will outline the complete guidelines later today.

As part of the update, the company also said it will launch How Google PlayWorks, a repository of useful information and best practices to help developers. “It also contains India-specific details about programs that local developers can leverage to find success and scale. For users, the site provides a clear explanation of key aspects of the Google Play platform and helps local developers. It explains that security and protection are at the heart of all our activities, “says Frey.

At a virtual event on Thursday, Google’s Android and Google Play VP Sameer Samat said today’s update is the first of many that the company plans to publish this year and listens to more feedback from the industry. Said that he is working on.

Future smartphone details for Google and Jio Platform

In a broad discussion at an event hosted by startup network TiE, Samat also talked about Google’s efforts to bring Android smartphones to more people in India. Last year, Google announced a $ 4.5 billion investment in Indian carrier Jio Platforms. As part of the partnership, the two companies have announced that they will be working on low-cost Android smartphones.

“India is the fastest growing smartphone market in the world, but many consumers can’t buy it due to the lack of devices that are priced in a certain range,” he said. “We are using Android Go to optimize Android for entry-level devices. The point of the project is to be able to run Android on entry-level hardware, which we expect to reduce prices. There are over 100 million Android Go smartphones on the market today, but we need to do more. “

According to Samat, the company is introducing a range of services featuring high-end smartphones to “entry-level” mobile phones built on the Jio platform. “A more affordable phone can’t mean a poor quality phone,” he said, with a different consumer interface that targets users who have never used a smartphone before. Proposed to have.

