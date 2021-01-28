Expertus Technologies Wins Two Business Worldwide Magazine Global Corporate Excellence Awards





This award recognizes the most respected companies and their executives and rewards outstanding performance, innovation and ethics throughout the international business and financial community. Expertus was a complete winner in two categories. The company’s EPS platform won the “Most Innovative Cash & Treasury Management Solutions” and CEO Jack Leblanc won the “Visionary CEO of the Year-Canada”.

Innovative fintech brands like Expertus can provide clients with incredible value-providing solutions, as many of the major financial institutions are fighting legacy technologies and restricted cultures. I did. The Expertus Payment Services (EPS) platform combines outstanding operations with integrated AI to provide users with true insights and enable them to make better decisions faster.

Financial regulation also represents a financial institution’s problem in terms of data access and confidentiality, and customers can now, of course, increase access to personal information. This has great benefits, but it has been difficult for educational institutions to adapt. Expertus is at the heart of the solution and features a cloud-based payment platform currently used by over 1,000 organizations.

Jacques Leblanc founded the company over 19 years ago, bringing Expertus to its current market-leading position. In 2007 he took an important step and Expertus was certified as one of the first SWIFT providers to recognize its state-of-the-art solutions. In 2018, Jack and his team were able to harness the power of cloud technology to begin creating Expertus Payment Services. It was the first native payment platform of its kind and was introduced to the market in 2020 with a very positive response. By late 2020, Expertus became part of the IBM Group, further strengthening the company’s position as a global leader.

Jack explained the spirit of the company to a reporter at Business Worldwide Magazine.

“First and foremost, we take care of everyone, both with Expertus and our clients and partners. Yes, we create complex technologies that people trust, but with the passion that made them possible. Without creative people, that wouldn’t be possible. We challenge to keep looking for the needs of real users. Creating smart and visually compelling software is one thing, What’s the point if it’s not really good for users? Finally, we’ve done our best to accelerate the evolution that technology has opened up the world of financial data for decades. The industry was felt uncertain, but the law has helped to increase transparency, which is good. “

For more information and specifications on all Expertus solutions, please visit the company website (https://www.expertus.ca/).

Articles about the company can be found on the Business Worldwide Magazine website: https: //www.bwmonline.com/2021/01/25/expertus-technologies-making-payments-simple/

For more information on Business Worldwide Magazine Awards 2020, please visit https://www.bwmonline.com/2020-global-corporate-excellence-awards-winners/.

