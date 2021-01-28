Covid cases in England fell 17% from pre-Christmas to the lowest level





In the last two weeks, the number of cases has decreased from a record high of nearly 400,000 (Photo: Metro.co.uk).

Coronavirus cases plummeted in the UK as national blockades began to take place, revealing new numbers.

A total of 274,898 people were positive for Covid-19 in the UK at least once a week until January 20th, according to the latest test and trace numbers.

This is a 17% decrease from the previous week, the lowest number since the week until December 23, 2020. In addition, the number of cases has been declining since the record high of nearly 400,000 cases for the week until January 6.

According to the latest data, 85.9% of the 275,351 people transferred to the test and trace system last week were asked to provide close contact details recently. This is a slight decrease from 87.3% last week.

About 12.4% of the transferred people could not be contacted, and an additional 1.7% did not provide communication details.

Statistics show that the turnaround time of test results has improved dramatically. Approximately 70.8% of people tested on local, local, or mobile test units, so-called face-to-face tests, received results within 24 hours.

This is up from 53.5% last week, the highest since the week until July 29, 2020.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised that by the end of June 2020, the results of all face-to-face tests will be returned within 24 hours.

A total of 274,898 people were Covid-19 positive at least once in the United Kingdom (Photo: Reuters)

He told the House of Commons on June 3 that he would turn around all tests within 24 hours by the end of June, except for the difficulties of postal tests and such insurmountable problems.

This number is the latest sign that the UK has experienced the worst case of a post-Christmas surge, but the number of people who test positive is still high.

Previously, the Imperial Colleges React Study estimated a country’s R rate of 0.9, which determines the number of people infected with a coronavirus.

The study is based on a test of 167,600 volunteers and estimates that 1 in 64 people was infected between January 6 and 22.

Scientists have warned that this is the highest level recorded since May.

