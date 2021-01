Technological innovation and virtual consulting drive transformation of the healthcare industry by 2025

“The global healthcare industry is in the midst of major changes, a process accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Megatrends such as care and healthcare consumerism, the destruction of AI and the Internet, anytime, anywhere. Technology has converged to rebuild the healthcare ecosystem, “said Siddharth Shah, Healthcare Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan. “Technology adoption is higher than ever, with new use cases such as home hospitals being applied and developed. These technology-based tools are further revolutionizing healthcare as smartphones and the Internet become more prevalent. Brings. Delivery. “

Shah said: “With rising medical costs and reduced face-to-face consultations, patients are virtually managing their health using digital patient engagement tools. Technological innovation and changes to virtual consultations in clinical decision making. The role of patients is being strengthened. Restructuring care delivery, supporting industry growth. Expected to increase attention to consumer centricity in serving and approaching patients, doctors and providers as customers. Innovative start-ups are realizing the rewards of this opportunity for physical and virtual primary care, and e-commerce methods. “

For further revenue opportunities, market participants should consider these strategic recommendations.

Employ patient-centric virtual assistants to answer voice or text questions via mobile devices, ensuring patients always have access to current information. Incorporate intelligence into imaging equipment to review patient information for clinical recommendations that enable effective diagnosis of specific conditions and help determine the best treatment protocol. Enables screening, diagnostics, and treatment execution through existing innovations in smart devices, mHealth wearables, apps, and diagnostics. Biopharmacy companies need to partner with niche AI ​​and data vendors to accelerate drug design and development and mitigate the internal R & D risk of personalized treatments. Simplify your genomic workflow with a big data analytics platform that automates the progression of large-scale post-analytical data files for low-cost storage and frees up expensive and high-performance layers to meet your current analytical needs. ..

Vision 2025 Increasing healthcare costs and disproportionately improving patient outcomes spur disruptive changes in the global healthcare industry is part of Frost & Sullivan’s Global Transformational Health Growth Partnership Services Program ..

About Frost & Sullivan

For 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has helped investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, corporate behavior and drive continuous growth streams. Is world famous. Opportunity to drive future success. Contact: Start the discussion.

Vision 2025 Increased healthcare costs and disproportionate improvements in patient outcomes spur catastrophic changes in the global healthcare industry K57A-54

Contact: MarianaFernandezCorporate CommunicationsP: +1 210 348 10 12E: [email protected]http://ww2.frost.com

Sauce Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos