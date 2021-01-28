Immortals Phoenix Sizing’s first DLC expansion launched today





In November, Ubisoft confirmed that it was planning a post-release DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising. So far, it has given us a cosmetic crossover between Zeus’s blood and Adventure Time, but we have been waiting for the expansion of the first story, the “New God.”

Originally listed on January 21st, it is now available at the Switch eShop. The new God, which takes place after the conclusions of the main story, allows us to explore the Palace of Olympus, and Ubisoft outlined in this statement what you can expect:

Immortals Fenyx Rising, the first DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising: A New God, will be available on all platforms on January 28th to overcome the challenges of Olympians and occupy a legitimate position in the Greek Pantheon. I’ll leave it to you.

The new god allows players to explore the Olympus Palace and interact with new gameplay mechanics as they traverse the new ordeals built by God. Along the way, players unlock a new gearset with amazing perks that are perfect for God, including four amazing new abilities upgrades for Fenyx and the ability to perform additional jumps.

Of the three DLC episodes, “Myths of the Eastern Kingdom” and “Lost Gods” introduce the new protagonist, so only the new gods will focus on Phoenix. Currently, the release date remains unconfirmed, and the previous eShop list suggested February 25th and April 1st, respectively, but it has since been updated to “2021”.

The new god is now available in 11.99, along with a Season Pass that covers all three episodes of 32.99. If you’re interested in not having Immortal yet, check out the recent demo.

Did you get Immortals Fenyx Rising last month? Are you planning to get DLC? Please let us know in the comments.

