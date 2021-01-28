Samsung Galaxy S20 series will start picking up security patches in February 2021





Over the last few years, Samsung has really improved its game in terms of pushing the latest security updates. In line with this, the latest report confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S20 lineup has already adopted the ultra-latest security patch from February 2021.

The February 2021 security patch is not yet February, so we call it “ultra-latest.” In addition, even Google’s own Pixel device has not received the February 2021 security update.

For reference, it’s been a long time since I heard that Google Pixel devices have adopted the latest security patches ahead of Samsung. Samsung has become numero-uno in providing the latest security patches.

But after delivering this February 2021 patch for the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung just hits the ball from the park. In particular, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 + and Galaxy S20 Ultra have the latest security patches in some countries.

Updates are currently available in multiple markets. This includes various European countries and the United Kingdom. Specific examples include Austria, Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Scandinavian countries and the United Kingdom.

In addition, as Samsung sees the pace of offering updates, owners of the Galaxy S20 series in other regions will soon need to get the updates as well.

Galaxy S20 Series February 2021 Security Update Arrives with Build CUA8

Speaking of updates, owners of the Galaxy S20 series in the above regions have a February 2021 security patch with build number CUA8.

As this is a security update, no new features will be added to the Galaxy S20 lineup. However, multiple security-related vulnerabilities are definitely fixed.

The official security bulletin for the February 2021 security patch is also unavailable. So I’m not sure about all the vulnerabilities that this new patchset fixes.

As always, updates in the above regions are being rolled out in batches via OTA. This means that it will take some time before it becomes available on all Galaxy S20 units.

However,[設定]You can manually check for updates by going to. Then go to “System Updates”. From there, tap the Download and Install option. If new updates are available, you can continue to download and install the updates.

In addition, if updates are not available, you may have to wait for the rollout to be extended for more users. In addition, Samsung will soon begin rolling out the latest February 2021 security patches to the rest of its devices.

