It will hurt your Google Ads revenue The Register





Google warned iOS developers using Google’s advertising technology on Wednesday that revenue could decline as Apple implements a privacy crackdown.

In a blog post, Google Ads Group Product Manager Christoph Conbett said that Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework “is a key indicator of how ads drive conversions (such as installing and selling apps). It says it reduces visibility and influences advertisers. Value and bids for ad impressions. “

Blinded by Apple’s transparency initiative, the app publisher said, “After Apple’s ATT policy goes into effect, it could have a significant impact on Google Ads revenue on iOS.”

At last year’s developer conference, Apple announced plans to impose stronger privacy controls through a framework called App Tracking Transparency (ATT).

Apple warns Facebook and Google about privacy and vows to fight “data industry park” Read more

It consists of two parts. First, app makers on all Apple platforms need to seek approval from app users if they collect data about users and share it with other apps or websites for tracking purposes. Second, app makers need to disclose their privacy practices on the App Store’s product list page in a format that is likened to food nutrition labeling.

The Privacy Practice Disclosure Requirement came into effect on December 8, 2020 for all newly submitted apps and updates to existing apps.

By chance, Google hasn’t updated most iOS apps since the policy came into effect.

With the exception of Google Translate, popular Google iOS apps such as Google (Search), Google Maps, Google Drive, Gmail, Google Assistant, Google Calendar, Google Pay, “Details are not provided. Developers: You must provide your privacy details when submitting updates for your app. “

However, Combinet claimed that the Google app’s privacy label would appear.

“We are working hard to understand and comply with Apple’s guidelines for all apps in the App Store,” said Combette. “When an iOS app is updated with new features or bug fixes, the list of app pages with privacy details for the new app will be updated.”

If these lists are similar to Google Translate, they will be long. Google Translate Disclosure on iOS includes email addresses, names, phone numbers, user IDs, device IDs, product interaction data, location data, search history, diagnostic data and other data. Enter from the information collected by the app.

Google didn’t respond to a request explaining why the labeling process remained incomplete.

How are people asked?

The approval aspect of ATT requires the implementation of the App Tracking Transparency framework. This is an API that defines how to present system authorization alert requests and app tracking approval requests to app users.

Combinet’s concern about ATT limiting ad revenue is that some of its users refuse to allow ad-related tracking when asked for permission, thereby making it more relevant and more performant. It is based on the expectation of refraining from data that leads to high advertising display.

He advises iOS developers implementing Google AdWords technology to upgrade to version 7.64 of the Google Mobile Ads SDK, which adds support for Apple’s SKAd Network API, an iPhone manufacturer’s privacy flavor analytics service. Google has also talked to Apple to allow advertisers to accurately measure their campaigns on iOS 14.

Google aims to avoid ATT, which works when data is shared with third parties. Instead of displaying an ATT prompt that app users might reject, Combette said, “A few iOS apps currently used for advertising purposes don’t use ATT information (such as IDFA).” Stated.

Facebook made a more confrontational tone last August and December, calling ATT a threat to small businesses and publishers, and not mentioning its potential impact on revenue.

In November, in response to an October letter from eight civil society organizations calling for rapid deployment of ATT to Apple CEO Tim Cook, Jane Horvath, Apple’s senior director of global privacy, said Apple was with Google and Facebook. He revealed that he has a different perspective.

“What some companies call a’personalized experience’is often to collect as much data as possible about an individual, create extensive profiles on them, and try to monetize those profiles. It’s an attempt, “says Horvath.

“We are not against advertising. We believe that tracking should be transparent and under the control of our users. This creates the trust of our users that benefits everyone.”

