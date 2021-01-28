Why pandemics have led to increased IT outsourcing





CEO of Ideamotive, a market that matches technology talent with companies around the world. Co-author of the “The State of CEE IT Outsourcing 2021” report.

Getty

Do you remember the good old days when people whimsically booked the nearest flight or casually stopped by a restaurant without checking the restaurant’s dietary policy? Today, last-minute flight trips and instant visits to restaurants are long gone. They look as surreal as working in a crowded high-rise corporate building, a two-hour commute, or an office.

According to a Gallup survey, 62% of Americans hired in early April 2020 worked remotely. According to a Reuters survey, the world’s remote workforce is expected to double by 2021.

Workplace transformations enforced by pandemics are set to make telework a permanent arrangement for many organizations. As office-based work is transforming into a home office, new opportunities for outsourcing emerge.

Tough times of IT outsourcing

Ten years ago, Forbes marked the end of the era of outsourcing (and others followed), envisioning a downgrade of outsourcing contracts in favor of expanding its internal team. This reversal primarily affected manufacturing, but IT departments suffered collateral damage.

At some point, American companies began to move away from third-party suppliers, even when prompted by increased labor costs at traditional outsourced destinations and the challenge of aligning external staff with corporate culture and goals. International IT outsourcing was in a difficult situation. Then Covid-19 occurred.

Turn the tide

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, things didn’t look bright to IT service providers yet. Following travel restrictions, a sharp decline in the next project, and a drop in the company’s bottom line, companies were freeing outside contractors as an immediate solution to withstand the first wave of the crisis. As a result, the global IT outsourcing sector was hit hard, declining in value by 5%.

But when companies realized the need to provide a sustainable response to the crisis, the IT supplier table changed again. Demand for IT services is intensified by organizations accelerating digital adoption, building resilience and resilience to survive future turmoil. Pandemics are actually enhancing the benefits of IT outsourcing, which is why.

Covid-19 speeds up digital adoption for years

According to some experts, Covid-19 has seen the digital transformation of global companies grow rapidly in an average of six years in just a few months. The crisis has increased the reliance on digital tools for secure online communication and collaboration. Many new customer demands caused by pandemics have prompted businesses to embrace new technology disciplines in order to provide a faster, more modern and more convenient experience.

As a result, 95% of IT professionals have seen organizations redefine technology priorities after the outbreak of Covid-19. In addition, 63% of Fortune 500 CEOs (paywalls) expect the 2020 crisis to drive technology innovation in their businesses.

As companies reset their business strategies and enhance their latest technology solutions, they are more likely to achieve this faster with external support. The investigation has confirmed the following: According to NTT’s 2020 Global Managed Services Report, 45% of global companies plan to outsource more work within the next 18 months.

Employer skepticism about remote teams has been eroded

Significant workplace transformation has helped overcome major concerns about remote work delivery, whether in-house or outsourced. Since then, many studies have verified that in most cases, virtual team productivity is unaffected.

Realizing that payroll could do their jobs with fewer workers without compromising productivity, the company returned to a scalable external team whose services were specifically designed for remote business support (innovative technology). Compliance with stacks, security policies, and standards).

Contractors help counteract the impact on revenue

If your company wants more savings than ever before, outsourcing teams are a viable cost resilience strategy. By hiring offshore software developers and other IT suppliers, organizations can eliminate office space and reduce all associated costs (rent, property taxes, cleaning, maintenance, security, utilities, etc.).

The contracted scalable workforce can also help reduce costs associated with recruiting and onboarding staff, managing employee needs, compensating for absenteeism, or investing in employee training. As a flexible model, outsourcing gives businesses the opportunity to quickly hire professionals that cannot otherwise be procured at a fraction of the cost of hiring.

Outsourcing model has moved from cost reduction to driving innovation

In the turbulent changes caused by the pandemic, IT has become essential to strengthening the resilience of businesses. And the IT outsourcing industry is easily adapting to these new dynamics.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Are you qualified?

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos