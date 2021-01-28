Cyberpunk 2077 draws a line and removes NSFW Keanu Reeves Mod





Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR

CDPR seems to be quite open to the idea of ​​modders using Cyberpunk 2077, especially as CDPR can start creating content that players can enjoy when they are busy fixing bugs. But this week, I found out where the bright red lines are, especially when it comes to what you can and cannot do with explicit mods.

The CDPR model swap mod has been removed and the in-game JoyToy (escort) has been replaced with virtually any character model. This resulted in some really scary sequences like the sex scene with Adam Smasher, the final boss of the game’s miserable look. But that wasn’t a problem. The problem was when I used the Keanu Reeves Johnny Silver hand model.

Here’s what CDPR told Eurogamer about a mod that crosses the line with the portrait of Reeves:

“Our most important rule about user-generated content, especially game mods, is that it can’t hurt others. It’s by people that it involves model exchange, especially when it comes to explicit situations. Someone who lent me an look for the purpose of creating a character in Cyberpunk 2077 that may be perceived as.

“Therefore, when creating fan content, creators need to make sure that they have permission from everyone involved (such as anyone other than CD Projekt Red). Widely permitted for characters invented for games. We ask that you refrain from using the model of the actual person who requested you to participate in the game. We ask that you refrain from doing so. We do not have explicit permission.

Cyberpunk 2077

CDPR

At some point, it’s a kind of weird gray line. The game has a sex scene with Johnny Silver Hand, but you can control Johnny in the first person as you candur with Alt Cunningham. But if you put him as JoyToy, you’re different from seeing his face as a V.

It’s not clear who will be off limits, as there are several streamers and celebrities in the game (such as Hideo Kojima), but original characters such as Judy, Panam, and River do not seem to be off limits. Caricatures are not based on real voice actors. Fans believe that MacGyver’s appearance, especially Panam’s appearance, may have been partly inspired by MacGyver actress Tristan Maze, but it is not fully stated or confirmed. The Lord knows that there are many NSFW mods for all other types of cyberpunk characters, but only Johnny Silver Hands appears to have activated the circuit breaker.

Los Angeles, CA-June 9: Actor Keanu Reeves talks about “Cyberpunk 2077” from developers … [+] CD Projekt Red during the Xbox E3 2019 briefing at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA on June 9, 2019. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Getty Images

Elliot Page disagreed with it as part of the game’s starring role, so playing around with the game a bit reminds me of a furious situation where his portrait was nude in Beyond Two Souls. I haven’t heard anything about Keanu Reeves getting angry with this mod or knowing its existence, but CDPR probably just covers the foundation.

Anyway, NSFW and many other mods will not be removed. I can’t really make CDPR fail about this.

