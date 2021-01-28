“The Medium” is a mediocre game with revolutionary meaning





You probably shouldn’t play The Medium. Let it get out of the way. So is The Medium a good game? That’s a much more complicated answer.

The first genuine next-generation limited edition of 2021 will be available on Xbox on January 28th in the form of The Medium. In the game you play as Marianne. Marianne is a young medium that can connect with the “other side”, talk to the dead, and help them move forward. To Niwa, an abandoned vacation lodge run by the government. There, he meets a sad girl who lives on the other side and an invisible monster who desperately rushes into the secrets of the past and threatens safety.

The first thing that distinguishes The Medium from the thousands of other vague and eerie story games that have been relentlessly dropped since the mid-’90s is its core gameplay mechanics. Marianne can live in both our world and the other side at the same time. The problem is that our side is subtly different and mixing them usually doesn’t work for either. This mechanism is made possible thanks to the incredible load time and processing power provided by the new Xbox Series X / S unit.

Another thing that makes this title special is Microsoft’s latest attempt to bring the long-term vision of the game path to the forefront of conversation. Medium is a 10-hour story-driven, twisting puzzle game built with the economic power of the game pass and the dynamics of the audience in mind. In many respects, The Medium is Microsoft’s answer to Netflix’s Stranger Things.

The game itself is a mixed bag. Inspired by the surrealistic work of the famous Polish artist Zdzisaw Beksiski, the art is stunning and unique enough to give the game its own identity. Unfortunately, the visual itself is actually much too dark. This has the effect of confusing the ambitious atmosphere of the game rather than scaring it. I played on the LG OLED TV with the gamma as high as possible, but I still spent a lot of time hitting walls and passing important landmarks. Towards the end of the play, I spent a cool time looking for the stairs buried in the shadow of the foreground of the environment. None of these issues are resolved by the game’s fixed camera perspective. This could have been implemented more rigorously, while being a great throwback into the era of the original Resident Evil and Silent Hill. As a camera, I often saw the characters level up while I was in the last room. This dragged down an otherwise fast-paced, quick story.

This isn’t the brightest scene in the game, but it’s close. Microsoft

Without being overly spoiled, the plot addresses some major issues in a short period of time: Polish solidarity movement, the collapse of the Iron Curtain, ethnic and religious discrimination, abuse, child sexual abuse, kidnapping and Imprisonment etc. This is an exciting area for story games, especially those that combine environmental storytelling, cutscenes, and puzzles. Unfortunately, the storyline of the game is completely too vague. It had to either completely address the problem it hinted at, or not tackle it at all. The game will be endlessly fun if the characters and images clearly tell us what’s going on, or if the writer chooses a subject that is comfortable to describe. In the end, there was a rough idea of ​​what went wrong, but the confusion of guessing and putting the work together ruined the possibility of the game creating a character that was as loved as the character of Until Dawn.

The game is also constantly plagued by the need to tell players about actions and plots that happened off-screen, and to pass a reference to Polish history that most gamers abroad can’t omit. In the sequel, it would be great to be a tourist who is actually influencing the game world, as well as a tourist exploring the wreckage of another life. The game has a hard time explaining everything the character feels and how each gameplay mechanic works, without explaining why the character or player really wants to do these things.

An empty pool is an easy way to surprise people. Microsoft

What’s more, the game has recently missed a great opportunity to become a horror game without fighting the surprisingly successful genre of choosing long and emotional scenes rather than great horror. The main adrenaline rush you get from the game is provided in the form of tracking sequences and stealth sequences against invisible enemies. It’s not a hidden enemy. And the enemy that you can’t actually see. Such tricks often work in movies, but when you’re dying and getting caught up in a reloading loop when you know exactly what you’re doing, it can be frustrating gameplay. I will.

However, the split world gimmick is powerful and it is enough to overcome many of the shortcomings of the game. It works like the original Mario Kart sofa co-op, but one character interacts with two different worlds. This idea opens the game for some insanely good puzzles and misunderstandings between characters. It’s a shame that the game barely scratches the surface of the concept. Perhaps you’ll get more in the next sequel called The Large? Who can say

This is exactly the kind of gameplay mechanism that wouldn’t be possible without these gorgeous new NVMe SSD drives.

This feature is a powerful showcase for the next generation (or current generation?) Of the Xbox Series X / S. I wonder if the original non-COVID release plan was to make The Medium a holiday. Launch title. This is exactly the kind of gameplay mechanism that wouldn’t be possible without these gorgeous new NVMe SSD drives and the ultra-fast load times that the console has. It’s probably the first time I’ve been surprised by what these new Xboxes offer to see the game seamlessly render two separate worlds and characters at the same time.

On the other hand, you can feel the limits of the platform. The developers worked the Xbox controller as hard as they could, but it doesn’t have the immersive features of Sony’s DualSense. Whereas DualSense was able to allow the magical vibrations of the game to be individually distinguished, the Xbox controller simply sounds a lot. Hey Microsoft, where is that DualSense knockoff when you need it?

Well, you both need to redecorate. Microsoft

With all these new ideas and boundary tests, it’s probably not a shock that the game has many unpolished edges. Texture streaming is always frustrating, as is the object pop-in that exists throughout the experience. We also faced many bugs towards the end of the game. This meant that each time you loaded a save, you would die repeatedly until the character found the specific movement needed to survive for a few more seconds. It was the last nail in the tense casket that the plot had built at that time.

So yes, The Medium is not a masterpiece. It’s a fairly shallow game with more ideas than you know what to do. But in a sense, it doesn’t matter at all. Important to both Microsoft and you, The Medium is the perfect title for the Game Pass as a short, non-playable experimental game. Thanks to the subscription model, The Medium will find an audience who can join it unexpectedly and get caught up in its big ideas and iconic character models. If enough people agree with its marketing and vision, The Medium (and many such games) builds on the feedback given to this exciting, ultimately flawed taste. You’ll get the chance to live in the form of a low-risk sequel that you can create for the franchise. If Microsoft goes that route, there will be plenty of ambitious, short-form experimental adventures that cannot justify AAA development costs in another world. It’s unclear if that path will lead to a better game than The Medium, but it’s certainly an exciting world we’ve overcome.

A copy of The Medium was provided by Microsoft to Input for review.

