Level up the technology agenda

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to hit the world hard, and the UK is no exception. Britain’s GDP plummeted by more than 20% in the second quarter of 2020, highlighting the size of the recovery path the UK is facing.

Many companies around the world are obliged to adopt new business methods, such as working from home, but certain industries have had to stay calm. From the United States to the United Kingdom and Australia, the manufacturing, energy and defense sectors have been walking tightrope for the past six months, ensuring employee safety during pandemics while maintaining infrastructure in key key countries. Balanced to maintain the operation of the structure site. In many cases, some workers are unable to work from home and continue to make sacrifices to keep the country running.

Especially looking at the UK, where my company runs, I’m trying to overcome this new world, so I need to focus on the lessons learned, such as what’s lacking and why digital investment is central. I think there is. All business strategies to move forward.

Breaking Out of the Blockade: Raising the Technology Agenda

In addition to the excellent work and ongoing efforts of people in the healthcare sector, the manufacturing and technology industries play an essential role in helping the country survive, adapt and rebuild from the effects of blockades and pandemics. I will. As a result, initiatives such as the Ventilator Challenge UK are working to respond head-on to the crisis and see the best collaboration. In general, it can be difficult to look beyond the post-Covid-19 world, but it’s important not to lose sight of continued innovation on a large scale and quickly.

Looking back at the world before Covid-19, in June 2019, the UK Government launched a government innovation strategy aimed at making it the world’s most innovative public sector operator and putting it at the forefront of future technology. It was formulated. This strategy is more comprehensive to the public sector, which is now considered a guideline for government spending reviews, but it had to be put off a bit. However, the principle of investing in technology is more important than ever and needs to be noted by the private sector.

We need to move the two together to work in harmony, away from the public vs. private mindset. Rather than operating in silos, R & D departments in all sectors actively invite others to help solve problems and ensure a complete end-to-end process (production ideas). need to do it. It is also important to remember that innovation builds employment when there is a great deal of uncertainty in employment levels.

From engagement and conceptualization to manufacturing and sales, a new focus on technology can revitalize the economy and create the need for many people to play the resulting role.

Areas of opportunity for the UK to consider investing

There is no doubt that digital needs to be at the center of the moving economy for the UK and other countries to recover. Long before the pandemic, the government sought to raise the agenda of the entire country to ensure that the capital did not receive all focus, and technology played an important role in achieving this. Can be fulfilled. Digital and innovation no longer need to be linked to geography. Take advantage of the benefits right now, in any business, anywhere. However, to do this, companies in all parts of the UK should consider investing in technology now.

Great potential opens up by publishing government datasets, bringing commercial innovation from the financial sector, streamlining government services, and reducing the bureaucratic burden on citizens. Looking at other sectors and countries that use digital IDs to streamline electronic documents and verify their IDs online through existing IDs from banks and governments, digital IDs are totally efficient and innovative. It is clear that it can create a new era.

As we look at the UK’s ambitions to level up the technology agenda, we need to clarify the steps needed to achieve this. Investment in technical skills is required. As a result, companies need to continue to improve the skills of those working in this area today and encourage young talent with a more diverse background in this area. This can be done by increasing the number of apprentices, collaborative education and workplace programs, or changing corporate recruitment strategies. This is more important than ever if you want to avoid the generation of youth lost after Covid-19 and the economic aftermath.

It continues to be a challenging time for everyone, and it will take some time before the pandemic subsides. But what we look forward to is that in order to recover quickly from the pandemic and actually prosper, the government will work towards a world where technology and digital are at the heart of both the public and private sectors. is needed. To do that, companies need to join the government and put it at the center of their technology advancement strategy or face a long battle to recover in an increasingly digital world.

