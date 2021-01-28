Sea of ​​Thieves gets 1080p 120 FPS mode on Xbox Series X





Sea of ​​Thieves is already optimized for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, running at 4K 60 FPS and 1080p 60 FPS, respectively, with significantly reduced load times. However, if you have an Xbox Series X, there is another way to play a rare pirate adventure.

As part of a major update that brings seasons and more, Sea of ​​Thieves gets 1080p 120 FPS mode on the Xbox Series X. You can select this mode when playing on Xbox Series X as long as it’s connected to a compatible one. TV set.

For more information on Sea of ​​Thieves Seasons and Plunder Pass, video producer Miles Dompier talks with rare executive producer Joe Neate and creative director Mike Chapman to talk about how Sea of ​​Thieves is evolving. did.

If you have a TV or monitor that supports 120 FPS games and want to know which other games can take advantage of this new feature, there is a complete list of Xbox Series X and Series S games that support 120 FPS. Sea of ​​Thieves surpassed more than 15 million players in 2020, with more than 1 million copies sold on Steam. As with all Xbox Game Studios titles, it’s also available on the Xbox Game Pass.

