From automobiles to agriculture, executives admire sustainable technology





From the invention of the wheel to the advent of steam locomotives and the development of smartphones, humans have created new technologies for thousands of years.

Our thirst for innovation has transformed society and the supercharged economy. Today, with growing environmental concerns, new ideas and innovations can play a major role when it comes to creating a more sustainable planet.

In a recent panel discussion moderated by CNBC’s Steve Sedgwick, former Unilever CEO Paul Polman touched on the issue by referring to the Paris Agreement on climate change in the process.

“One of the reasons we are reasonably optimistic that we can reach our 1.5 (Celsius) warming target and reach zero by 2050 is clearly technology,” he said. Told. “And this is where the private sector comes in.”

The automotive industry is one of the areas where technological and environmental interests have changed in recent years.

Today, major companies such as Daimler, Nissan and Volkswagen are increasing their offerings of electric vehicles to compete with Elon Musk’s Tesla.

At the political level, many governments around the world have promised to ban the sale of new diesel and petrol vehicles by the end of the decade.

In the discussion, Polman, co-founder and chairman of social venture Imagine, emphasized the pace of change.

“I thought the turning point for electric cars would be 2050, but now I think the turning point is 2024,” he said.

“We are very close to abolishing combustion engines,” he added. “Many countries have already agreed to abolish combustion engines by 2030 and 2035, and most of the major car companies are doing the same.”

Food production is another industry where digital innovation and technology help businesses find value and do business in smart and sustainable ways.

Last year, Polman’s former company, Unilever, announced in partnership with Google Cloud that it would “use satellite photography to monitor the ecosystems connected to its raw materials.” The collaboration was initially focused on palm oil, according to Unilever.

“Technologies like Google Earth have made it possible to match the concessions given to palm oil plantations by deforestation and fires to square meters,” Polman explained.

Armed with this kind of knowledge, he added that companies can remove such plantations from the value chain. “It’s a verification or compliance measure, and it’s a big deal.”

Change your attitude and hope for the future

It is clear that technology plays an important role in achieving ambitious environmental goals.

But sustainability ideas rely heavily on financial support and key companies, as well as shareholders who are willing to take steps to change the way things are run.

In recent years, ESG ideas for environment, society and corporate governance have begun to attract attention in some of the world’s largest companies.

In the first half of the panel, Jan du Plessis, chairman of the British telecommunications company BT, made a clear statement of how things have changed.

“I have been an executive or chairman for public equity investors in London for over 30 years,” he said.

“Now, thirty years ago, when you made these investor visits, you wouldn’t have thought they might ask you about climate change and ESG,” he added.

“Twenty years ago it wouldn’t have happened, ten years ago they started talking about it, but frankly you can feel them,” well, that’s what I should ask However, in reality they are not interested in the answer. “

“Even five years ago, they were experiencing a move when they gave more airtime to ask about ESG and the climate you are familiar with. It changed significantly between 12 and 18 months. Did.”

Du Plessis further said he was “very optimistic” about what was happening now.

“End investors, wealth end providers, youth, wealthy people and pension funds insist that their fund managers invest in companies they can trust in the climate space,” he said.

“And the fund managers are surprised, and the surprises are hitting corporate climate change problems,” he said.

