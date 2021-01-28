For the first time in 2021, Amazon’s AirPods Pro for less than $ 200 – and AirPods Max inventories – BGR





If you purchase a product or service that has been independently reviewed from a link on our website, you may be subject to affiliate fees.

Visit Amazon now and AirPods Pro is selling for less than $ 200 for the first time this year. Amazon also has other AirPods earphone models in stock today, with discounts of up to $ 40. What’s more, Apple’s hard-to-find AirPods Max over-ear ANC headphones are available in two different colors, with free prime shipping.

It’s not uncommon to find Apple earphones sold at discounted prices on Amazon these days. Even just a few years ago, I was crazy to imagine that popular Apple accessories were on sale at discounted prices. Of course, now that Apple sells its products through Amazon and other major retailers, discounts are no longer a surprise to anyone.

But, of course, some of Apple’s sales are more remarkable than others.

Today’s Top Deal Everyone is flocking to Amazon with these best-selling Powecom KN95 masks Price: $ 26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR May Receive Fees there is

The very popular AirPods Pro costs $ 249 if you buy it from Apple, whether you buy it now or during a big sales event like Black Friday. Apple does not offer discounts. They are worth all the pennies, keep in mind you, but why pay so much when Amazon always sells them at a discount?

AirPods Pros typically sell for $ 219 on Amazon, saving $ 30. Then, on rare occasions like before the holidays, you may find even greater discounts.

It may not be a holiday today, but the AirPods Pro is finally back in stock at Amazon and sells for less than $ 200. This is the first time they have lowered this in 2021. That’s an amazing price compared to buying from the Apple Store, and a huge $ 50 discount.

Apple’s other AirPods models are also discounted on Amazon, but they don’t have the same crazy $ 50 discount as the Pro model. Please note that delivery quotes are currently delayed, but Amazon rarely takes as long to ship as those quotes say. We would be shocked if you ordered an AirPods Pro today and didn’t have them in your hands (and ears) within a few weeks.

There are also two other options to consider. Sony’s WF1000XM3 noise canceling earphones are as good as, or arguably better than, Apple’s AirPods Pro. Amazon is currently offering even more significant discounts, down to just $ 178.

Last but not least, AirPods Max has arrived on Amazon for the first time! You can choose from two different colors at this time, but I don’t think Apple’s latest over-ear headphones have been in stock for much longer. In fact, delivery estimates have already begun to deviate.

AirPods Pro Immersive Sound Active Noise Cancellation Transparent Mode for Hearing and Connection with the Surrounding World Three sizes of soft, tapered silicone chips for a customizable fit Sweat and water resistance

Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $ 249.00 Price: $ 199.99 Savings: $ 49.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may charge a fee

AirPods Max Apple-designed dynamic driver provides fidelity audio Active noise cancellation blocks external noise so you can immerse yourself in music transparency mode to hear and manipulate the world around you You can

New Apple AirPods Max-Silver Price: $ 549.00 Available from Amazon, BGR May Receive Commissions Buy Now

Sony WF1000XM3 Digital Noise Canceling: The industry-leading ANC offers a personalized, virtually soundproofing experience. Phone: Hands-free calling with built-in microphone 24-bit audio signal processing for dramatically improved sound quality Up to 24 hours of battery life in carrying case (90 minutes of playback time with 10 minutes of quick charging)

Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Noise Canceling True Wireless Earphones Headsets / Headphones… Price: $ 229.99 Price: $ 178.00 Discount: $ 51.99 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may charge a fee now Buy now

AirPods 2 Automatically On, Automatically Connect Easy Setup for All Apple Devices Say “Hey Siri” for quick access to Siri Double tap to play or skip

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired) Price: $ 159.00 Price: $ 128.98 Savings: $ 30.02 (19%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive fees Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals found on the web. Prices are subject to change without notice and the above coupons may be available in limited quantities.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos