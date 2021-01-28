The CDC Foundation and Georgia Tech’s Center for Inclusive Design and Innovation have launched a microsite with COVID-19 resources for people with disabilities.





Atlanta, January 28, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Georgia Institute of Technology’s Center for Comprehensive Design and Innovation (CIDI) is funded by the CDC Foundation and technically supported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). , Alternative form of COVID-19 information for people with disabilities. The microsite presents accessible material that adapts existing CDC guidance to simplified text for people with poor American Sign Language, Braille, and literacy. This collaboration is made possible through partnerships, including DeafLink. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Union Center for Dyslexia, Faculty of Health Sciences (CLDS). And the American Association of Health Disorders (AAHD).

“CDC is a reliable source of COVID-19 information, but you must have access to it to use it,” said Dr. Judy Monroe, President and CEO of the CDC Foundation. “This project aims to extend the reach of that important information by expanding and adapting existing content for people with disabilities who are at high risk of being infected with COVID-19.” CDC Web The site is subject to Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act, and their public electronic communications are accessible to individuals with some disabilities, including those who use assistive technology or access videos with closed captions. .. However, many people need additional alternative formats to access COVID-19 information.

“The CDC is committed to giving individuals with disabilities access to important information, especially in this public health emergency,” said the director of the CDC’s National Center for Disease Control and Development. Dr. Karen Lemley said. “We thank our partners for their support in this effort and are working to ensure that this important public health information reaches those in need.”

The alternative format of the selected material was message tested with a target audience of people with disabilities to ensure that the material was understandable and culturally relevant. This microsite was launched with initial information in an accessible format and will continue to add content as it is created. In addition to providing CDC guidance in multiple formats, this project will distribute embossed Braille.

One example is the distribution of material with minimal text complexity. These simplified materials convey important content about COVID-19, but at the simplest reading level possible. “We have used decades of research to create a new set of guidelines to further simplify the plain English material produced by the CDC. Adults with low levels of literacy can use these materials. I am happy with the answers I received when I succeeded in reading and understanding. ”CLDS Director Karen Ericsson.

Guy Toles, CIDI’s Braille production manager, and his team have been working on creating and improving access to the Braille version of COVID-19 content. Individuals and organizations can access Braille-enabled files and request that Braille be emailed directly through the CIDI microsite.

“The disability community talked about COVID-19 information formats and accessibility needs. In collaboration with the CDC Foundation and CDC, CIDI is listening and actively responding. CIDI is a translated COVID- 19 In addition to providing information in an accessible format, we will conduct training. Webiners on topics related to COVID-19 and health communication for the disabled. Dates and information for these events will be posted on the microsite. “It has been done,” said Carolyn Phillips, co-director of CIDI.

For more information on this project, please visit https://cidi.gatech.edu/how-cdc-and-georgia-tech-plan-to-battle-covid19.

About the CDC Foundation The CDC Foundation unleashes the power of collaboration between CDCs, charities, businesses, organizations and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of the United States and the world, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) saves lives. We will help you improve. .. The CDC Foundation is a dependable non-profit organization approved by Congress to mobilize charitable partners and private sector resources to support CDC’s critical health protection missions. Since 1995, the CDC Foundation has raised more than $ 1 billion, ranging from chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and cancer to infectious diseases such as rotavirus and HIV, and emergency response such as COVID-19 and COVID-19. Launched over 1,000 programs that impact health threats. Ebola. Last year, the CDC Foundation managed hundreds of CDC-led programs in the United States and more than 140 countries. For more information, please visit www.cdcfoundation.org. Follow the Foundation on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and TikTok.

About Georgia Institute of Technology’s Center for Inclusive Design and Innovation (CIDI) With a rich history of providing accessible solutions to underserved communities, CIDI has established itself as a leader in accessibility and inclusion. CIDI is committed to driving innovation, user-centered research for people with disabilities, and developing products and services. It addresses the unmet needs of higher education, government, nonprofits and businesses by providing an accessible and comprehensive environment for everyone.

Source CDC Foundation

