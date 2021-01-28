FAU-G exceeds the 50-easy download mark and becomes the top free game on the Google Play store.





Although not a very good review, FAU-G (aka Fearless And United Guards) has won over 500,000 rupees of installation within two days of its launch. As a result, the game has become the top free app on the Google Play store, beating Garena Free Fire, Call of Duty: Mobile, and even Candy Crush Saga.

The game was released on January 26th and received over 100,000 rupees per day for download. This was a complete hype that the developer nCoreGames managed to build around it. Prior to its launch, FAU-G was advertised as “Made in India” to replace games released by Tencent and Activision. The game has increased patriotism a bit by promising to talk about Indian soldiers on the front lines. The game also included levels based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Thanks to this hype, the game is reported to have had over 40 million pre-registrations before its launch.

FAU-G is the top free game on the Google Play store

The FAU-G currently has a rating of 3.5, with a total of 3,81,165 reviews. This is a reduction from the 3.9 stars the game had yesterday. This game only offers Galwan Valley missions to play at launch. Multiplayer-focused 5v5 Team Deathmatch and FreeForAll modes will be added later. Also note that this game only offers close quarters combat and it is not yet known if more guns will be added in the future.

FAU-G also offers in-app purchases from Rs 19 to Rs 2,999. This will provide the player with tokens, which is a premium currency version of the game. These tokens can be used to purchase weapons and player characters. Players can also earn some tokens for free by watching the ads.

You can check the FAU-G review here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos