Technology enhances the use of chia seeds, improves health and delays signs of aging





West Lafayette, Indiana – Improved extraction methods, including chia seeds, may offer new options for nutritional foods, drug capsules, and anti-aging products.

A team at Purdue University has developed and patented a method for separating mucus from chia seeds. This results in a protein-rich chia seed powder with improved biological activity and functionality compared to traditional methods.

Mucus is a thick, sticky substance that surrounds chia seeds and can make it much more difficult or nearly impossible to process seeds for use in foods and medicines.

“We’re excited about the extraction method because it opens up so many new possibilities for using chia seeds,” said Ph.D. Uriel Urbizo. I joined an innovation team led by Andrea Liceaga, a graduate student at Purdue’s College of Agriculture and an associate professor of food science. “Our process uses temperature, ultrasound, and vacuum-assisted filtration to improve efficiency and save companies time and money in processing chia seeds for nutrition, pharmaceutical, anti-aging, or other applications. “

Cleaning of chia seeds after mucus extraction using ultrasound and vacuum filtration (A); Chia seeds with residual mucus using ultrasound and centrifugation (B). (Image courtesy)

Chia seeds have been used as a protein source for centuries, but Urbizo says that traditional separation methods such as lyophilization are costly and time consuming, damaging useful components of the seed and increasing total yield. He said it could be reduced.

Purdue researchers have also tested methods developed for potential applications, such as using mucus and peptides to develop films that can be used in drug capsules and anti-aging products, respectively.

“Our method offers improved options for creating products that block enzymes involved in skin aging, using ingredients from chia seeds, primarily peptides,” said Liceaga. I will.

This work was supported by the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture, HatchAct Formula Fund Project 1019794.

The innovator has patented the technology in collaboration with the Department of Technology and Commercialization, Purdue University. This work will be featured in the OTC 2021 Technology Showcase: Innovation State. Held annually from February 10th to 11th, the annual showcase presents innovative innovations by inventors at Purdue University and throughout Indiana. For more information, please send an email to [email protected]

Innovators are looking for partners to continue developing and commercializing technology. For more information on licensing and other opportunities, please contact OTC’s Abhijit Karve ([email protected]) and mention track code 2020-LICE-68853.

About Purdue University Department of Technology and Commercialization

The Purdue Research Foundation’s Technology Commercialization Office operates one of the most comprehensive technology transfer programs among the major research universities in the United States. The services provided by this office support Purdue University’s economic development initiatives and benefit Purdue’s academic activities through the commercialization, licensing and protection of Purdue. intellectual property. The office has recently moved to a convergence center for innovation and collaboration in the Discovery Park area adjacent to Purdue Campus. In fiscal 2020, the office reported 225 signed technologies, 408 disclosures received, and 148 transactions finalized with 180 issued US patents. This office is managed by the Purdue Research Foundation, which received the 2019 Innovation and Economic Prosperity University Award from the Association of Public Universities and Land Licensed Universities. In 2020, the IPWatchdog Institute ranked Purdue the third-largest in the nation for startup creation and the top 20 patents. The Purdue Research Foundation is a private, non-profit foundation established to promote Purdue University’s mission. For more information, please contact [email protected]

About Purdue University

Purdue University is a leading public research institute developing practical solutions to today’s toughest challenges. Ranked 5th and most innovative university in the United States by the US News & World Report, Purdue offers world-changing research and unparalleled discoveries. Purdue is committed to hands-on, online, real-world learning and provides a transformative education for everyone. Purdue’s commitment to affordability and accessibility freezes tuition and most fees at the 2012-13 level, allowing more students to graduate without debt than ever before. With Purdue.edu, Purdue never stops in the constant pursuit of the next big leap.

Writer: Chris Adam, cladam @ prf.org Source: Uriel Urbizo, uurbizor @ purdue.edu

Andrea Liceaga, aliceaga @ purdue.edu

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos