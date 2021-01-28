The Festivale update looks interesting, but I need a bigger one





Animal Crossing: The January update for New Horizons looks interesting, but the game needs more substantial content drops to keep players involved in the long run.

After waiting up to 11 hours, Nintendo finally released the January update for “Animal Crossing: New Clothes”. Focusing on Festivale events, the update mainly brings the classic Pav of the series back to fold. But with the exception of this February 15th event and some seasonal items, there’s not much to discuss here. Another update to revive the Nintendo-themed items revealed in Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct was made in March, but New Horizons is calm in content.

As Animal Crossing enters the market for the second year, more and more fans are getting tired of the game, and dropping these little content has little help in player retention. What the game needs now is a major update to reactivate it, but it doesn’t seem to be on the card.

New Horizons needs updates that go beyond seasonal events. After all, what arrives at Festivale looks fun, but it also looks distracting. Collecting feathers for Pav will certainly bring players back to the spell, but unless they’re already playing New Horizons every day, they won’t be working too long here-still the correct update. Surely it’s possible to turn things around, and the great success of New Horizons means that Nintendo definitely has the resources to make this happen.

From a macro perspective, New Horizons requires a new classic gameplay system. The real fatigue of Animal Crossing at this stage of the game’s life comes from the monotony of the routine. Most players have finished designing the island and filling the museum. They need major and radical updates that change their daily gameplay to get them back. This may sound dramatic, but there are ways to achieve this with additive design. Nothing needs to be broken and rebuilt-Nintendo just extends what’s already here.

The most obvious way to do this is to use last year’s data-mined content: cooking and agriculture. Of course, Animal Crossing data mining is a hit or miss in terms of accuracy. Just because these features are data mined doesn’t mean they’re heading for the title, but they should. These are basic additional features that change the player’s in-game day, and are usually characteristic of games such as Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon, but modern Animal Crossing is much more practical than before. is.

The implementation of the crafting mechanism in New Horizons will enable agriculture and cooking within the potential of Animal Crossing. It may not have made sense in New Reef, but New Horizons is about the agency of players across the island. The elements of the farming sim seem to be its natural extension. But most importantly, they will add new reasons to play the game every day. Rather than pulling the player back just for the holidays, these permanent additions bring the player back on a regular basis.

This isn’t the only route to move forward, but it’s a route based on bullying from the game code. There are many more things you can do to expand your possibilities. Perhaps the development team can design a new island with abundant fresh materials, villager types and environment, accessible through Dodo Airlines and Nuuk Mile Tickets. The studio can double down this underutilized aspect of the game and add more exploration elements. There’s no reason we couldn’t take this idea further-until New Horizons gets its own version of the Stardew Valley dungeon through these islands.

Overall, the requirements are clear. New Holdings needs a substantial update. Although there are more familiar faces and elements that need to be returned (especially Brewster and Roast Cafe), New Horizons needs to move forward with confidence. Holidays are fun, but the game needs more because of its lack of sustainability.

The Animal Crossing title is supposed to be played throughout the life cycle of the system and beyond, but people have already lost interest in New Horizons. The problem was exacerbated by the fact that Nintendo’s first opportunity to turn Animal Crossing into a permanent and constantly updated platform was largely wasted by the same year’s holiday updates rereading the ground of the New Leaf. I will. There are many things you can do to jump start the game. It’s up to Nintendo to actually do that.

