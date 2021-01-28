Universities are in a position to be the pipeline of the technology boom





Scholars are thinking about expanding the industry to Miami.

That’s all about the town: Miami is rapidly emerging as a new technology center.

As Brian Breslin, director of the LaunchPad at the University of Miami, pointed out, perhaps thousands of New Yorkers and Silicon Valley expatriates flowed into Miami during the pandemic.

“People are fleeing from small apartments, have high living costs, are subject to state income taxes, and are coming to Miami to spend more time outdoors,” he said. “Many people noticed during the quarantine that the culture of working from home has taken hold and they no longer have to meet people. So come to Miami and do what they made earlier. I don’t make money, but my living expenses are 40 percent lower. “

Mayor Francis Suarez has spoken out about promoting a high-tech boom in the city, and companies are now considering relocating to Miami.

Not surprisingly, Miami has become highly desirable in the eyes of these companies. Breslin said the combination of lifestyle and economic and cultural appeal attracts people to the region.

“Major tech companies have shown that they can move their employees remotely, which has changed the geographic boundaries associated with Big Tech,” said University’s Vice-President of Innovation and Chief of Miller School of Medicine. Norma Kenyon, Head of Innovation, added. Is located in the Miami Health District and contributes significantly to the innovation ecosystem in the region.

But according to Breslin, this unique moment in Miami’s history wasn’t surprising. This is what the city has prepared for many years.

“The local technology ecosystem here has been built for over 15 years, so tens of thousands of people are already working on building a solid foundation that makes Miami an option and much more viable than it was a few years ago. There are people, “Breslin said. “This is a joint effort on behalf of many industries, governments and institutions to take us to this place.”

“The heightened technology boom in South Florida has put the University of Miami at the forefront of this exciting era for our community,” said Jeffrey Deark, Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs and President. “Our responsibility to provide a talented workforce of the future and new innovations that support university involvement, collaborative research, and seed investment and provide learning opportunities that facilitate the active exchange of ideas and information. There is a symbiotic relationship with the growth of the industry, and best practices. As we have seen in Silicon Valley, Texas and Austin, good technology hubs are built around good university partners. Is a great college partner, so you can do it here. ”

It is a priority, as outlined in the University’s Strategic Plan for Innovation in the Cerebral Hemisphere, the Roadmap to the New Century.

“The University of Miami was one of the earliest advocates of entrepreneurship, launching Launch Pad in 2008 and nurturing more than 5,000 entrepreneurs who laid the foundation for the current technology ecosystem.” Breslin explains. “I’ve seen many entrepreneurs launch high-tech businesses here in Miami and outside of Miami. This culture of innovation has permeated the entire university, with some graduates returning to Miami in a few years. became.”

As Deark pointed out, this moment could offer even greater opportunities for Miami University students. And Breslin agreed.

“As the founder of Refresh Miami, South Florida’s largest entrepreneurial support organization, I saw students from all local institutions expressing their desire to stay in town, but of the opportunity. I was forced to leave because of a shortage, “Breslin said. “The sudden influx of venture capital and veteran entrepreneurs means we have more opportunities to bloom here in the coming months and years,” he added.

“The number of internships and jobs available to students from the newly established company should be significantly increased,” he continued. “Furthermore, the inflow of capital means that more students will be able to raise the funds needed to launch a new and innovative company here in Magic City.”

In addition, Kenion said a prominent business newcomer to Miami is interested in hearing about the innovations at Miami University. “Specifically, they are interested in scalable innovation and how they can help guide our innovators and investors,” she said. “Biomedical companies in need of wet lab space and collaborators at Converge Miami share the high demand for labs at Cambridge Innovation Center Space.

According to Devin Rogan, Associate Director of the University’s Toppel Career Center program, one consistent message shared by these new companies is the need and aspiration to retain talent from Miami, Miami.

“They believe that if they can, this ecosystem could really thrive in the future,” Logan said. “Looking around Austin, Texas, another city that has been a hotspot for business over the last 15 years, Nashville, Tennessee; Raleigh, NC—all of these are close to elite agencies, and businesses streamline local talent. You can hire in and enter the market for emerging startups. “

Rogan said this moment was important for the university to maintain momentum and actively pursue new partnerships. “Companies moving here must develop a talent pipeline from their local university. If they are confident that they will have a strong, consistent and strong recruitment pool, move their office to Miami. There is a sense of security in maintaining it, “he explained. “Miami is already the number one place for UM students after graduating in the last five years due to the balanced proportion of in-state and out-of-state students, and that number will increase as opportunities increase.” He added.

“I think one of the direct consequences of having graduates in the area is their long-term connection with the school. Alumni are intimate enough to stay involved with the university in a variety of ways and last a lifetime. We will promote the “Cane” initiative, ”Rogan admits.

While this is a great move for cities at the macro level, Breslin pointed out that there are micro-level challenges that need to be addressed.

“More capital flows into the city will raise the wages of white-collar workers altogether,” Breslin said. “For each tech job created, four additional jobs are created in the local economy. This carries the risk of rising rents and rising living costs, so city leaders are very aware of it. It’s a topic that needs to be, and we need to move forward to continue to support labor housing and skill development. ”

“Technology will bring jobs with above average salaries, and increasing demand for goods and services will drive further job growth,” Kenion added. “The potential downside is the already well-known increase in traffic and house prices. House prices are already rising as the number of people migrating to Miami as a result of the pandemic exceeds technology. . “

As Breslin and Kenion pointed out, Miami has much to learn from other cities that have experienced this kind of accelerated growth.

“In reality, few other cities have had such a rapid influx of capital and talent. Austin is another city that has seen a surge in growth last year, but has been much more robust and established for quite some time. There was a technology industry, “says Breslin.

“The topic is exciting. But the question is: how do you plan for rapid growth and maintain quality of life and natural resources? How do you stay inclusive and cost your living? Can the rise of the rise prevent others from being cornered? And how can we make the Miami region safer and keep it that way? We need to stay in our heads. ” Said.

At this point, according to Breslin, it is important for Miami University to establish relationships with businesses in the town to ensure that the curriculum is up-to-date and flexible enough.

“We need to make sure that our students are learning the frameworks and systems they need to adapt as technology evolves,” he said. “Fortunately, U already has one of the region’s leading engineering schools and is highly regarded in entrepreneurship education.”

Breslin said he hopes more students in the arts and business majors will learn coding and the basics of entrepreneurship. He also expects to see students develop and launch new innovative companies. According to Kenyon, there should be a strong core of technology capacity and outcome growth, including connections with companies driving education, innovation and technology. “This is the real key to the future, not only for our students, but also for our staff and faculty,” she said.

