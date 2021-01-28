Google’s decision to remove data from inactive accounts branded as “unfair” by 91% of Europeans





Zug, Switzerland, January 28, 2021 / PRNewswire /-The overwhelming majority of Europeans (91%) have Google’s plans to remove data from accounts that haven’t been used for two years, according to a 1,500 cloud survey. Storage users in the UK, France and Germany who consider it “unfair”.

Polls conducted by pCloud further show how Europeans are avoiding tech giants who “have controlled too much of our data for too long.”

pCloud

“Most (82%) weren’t even aware of the decision that surprised many,” added Tunio Zafer, CEO of pCloud.

Researchers said they believe photos are the most valuable files stored in the cloud, followed by video, music, and finally documents.

European legislators have indicated their intention to impose additional rules on major tech companies such as Apple, Google and Facebook. According to a pCloud study, three-quarters of Europeans believe that when they use the services of US tech giants, they need stricter regulations to protect them.

Zafer continues. “This all comes down to control issues. Cloud storage keeps your precious memories safe and keeps your business running, but control is often in the wrong place.

“People should naturally expect to be able to set how files are stored and conditions for where they are stored. Unfortunately, there are too many cases where tech companies are exploiting the power they earn to collect data for commercial purposes. Consumers no longer need this tedious approach. “

According to a survey, 73% believe that data privacy concerns are making them more likely to choose European companies over US companies.

pCloudpCloud is one of the most advanced and easy-to-use cloud storage on the market. pCloud’s unique client-side encryption feature securely hides your files from unauthorized access. In addition to smart file security measurements, the company pioneered the industry with a lifetime plan. Lifetime plans are an innovative pricing model that allows users to get a lifetime account with a single payment.

