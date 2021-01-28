Street Smarts: How Syracuse, NY laid the foundation for innovation





Completed in the fall of 2020, 17,500 LED streetlights in Syracuse, NY are projected to provide $ 3 million in maintenance and energy cost savings, as well as connectivity to illuminate the city’s new smart technology course.

Syracuse owns and operates Wright. Street lighting manager Ken Touzley says there is a need to increase public safety and make the repair process more efficient.

If you have to rely on the power company to repair your lights, you are with their mercy. Towsley says this can be dealt with sooner. You can increase them, turn them on, and turn them off. Perhaps the streets are well lit and all of them can be dimmed by 80, 90 percent. If you have 911 calls, you can raise them to 100% to help first responders.

According to Jennifer Tifft, each streetlight is equipped with an aLoRaWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network) communication node with smart grid functionality enabled. , Deputy Commissioner of Syracuse Department of Neighborhood and Business Development.

The network that underpins the streetlight system is, in a sense, actually the data backbone. After that, Tifft says about all the other devices that can be added. Improve the introduction of snowplows during the winter by monitoring the introduction of sensors that monitor residential areas such as water supply systems, air, road temperature, humidity, etc. and their impact on snowfall. I was considering it.

Syracuse aims to improve broadband access

These big event innovations have contributed to StateTech’s designation of Syracuse as one of eight notable smart cities in 2020. Syracuse has emerged as a leader in investing in technology solutions that meet the needs of its inhabitants, from public safety to Internet access.

When it comes to Internet access, addressing the digital divide is also a central goal of Syracuse, with about 40-45% of households currently lacking broadband access, according to Tifft.

As part of an effort to increase the amount of publicly available Wi-Fi, Tifft says the city plans to install Wi-Fi nodes at six community centers where many residents frequently gather. It is said to extend the network to external campuses around the center.

Smart streetlights are the cornerstone of Syracuse’s smart city vision.Source: New York Electricity Corporation

Given the emphasis on distance education and distance work, she says connectivity has become a very important factor for many cities. Some parts of our city are already fiber-wired, providing broadband in public buildings such as city halls and schools providing access. The pandemic really emphasizes the need to come up with a much more comprehensive approach to dealing with connectivity and accessibility, which will result in partnerships between many different entities.

Syracuse is currently working with several organizations to enhance regional technical capabilities, including Verizon, which launched 5G services in parts of the city in 2020.

According to Tift, 5G deployments are so important to the future that he was interested in becoming one of the first cities to actually get the private sector involved in 5G deployments. It’s not necessarily what carriers are doing to deal with the digital divide, but since these devices are installed to work with potential partners like Verizon, how do you put this into your solution system? Can it be incorporated into?

Syracuse is also working with US Ignite, a non-profit organization that helps cities drive the use of smart technology by combining financial investment with technical and organizational expertise.

Microsoft Partnership Supports Infrastructure Investment Strategy

In October 2019, Microsoft announced a partnership between Onondaga County and Syracuse University’s Faculty of Informatics (also known as iSchool) to establish the company’s first smart city technology hub in the northeast.

According to a press release from the school, the partnership is expected to help address infrastructure investment and advance Syracuse Serge’s economic development strategy to meet the needs of the technology-related workforce.

Microsoft’s plans include working with education providers and community organizations on digital literacy and workforce training, as well as supporting artificial intelligence-related research and development in the region.

Since the announcement of the Technology Hub, according to Tift, the company has contributed to a new STEAM-focused school curriculum plan that accepts students from both the city and around the county.

During the pandemic, Microsoft also helped develop risk assessment tools to answer public questions about the coronavirus.

They have worked with the State University of New York to develop a bot that can basically check people for symptoms and assess whether they are infected with COVID, says Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. That wouldn’t have happened if Microsoft hadn’t been at the table.

Details of STATETECH: What does the mayor think about investing in technology during the pandemic?

Syracuse may boost collaboration with external partners

In October, Microsoft also partnered with the firstSyracuse Surge Summit. This is a virtual event attended by global technology leaders and local businesses designed to highlight regional partnerships and new technological opportunities.

Syracuse’s experience working with organizations like Microsoft has moved from the original plan to set up a simple command center to monitor streetlight networks to one that includes a smart city facility focused on New York. Helped to pivot over the long term.

He says city employees have found the opportunity to manage streetlight networks and other technology infrastructures and work with Microsoft, local entrepreneurs, and researchers at educational and medical institutions to create more dynamic spaces. I will. Currently, we are developing a programming model for the center, and then we are developing a financial model.

Within the next few months, Syracuse will drive plans for the New York Smart City Center and build on its streetlight network to add smart technology items that produce concrete and potentially transformative economic outcomes. Focus on.

Walsh says that technology that meets needs, not technology for technology, is very important to us. It’s easy to be tempted by all the different technologies out there, but it’s ultimately not effective if it’s not rooted in the true needs of the community. We have some important technical infrastructure in place and would like to continue building on it.

