Ninja Theory focuses on Hellblade 2 and other projects, so it doesn’t add content to Bleeding Edge.





Ninja Theory has announced that the studio is currently focusing on Saga in Senua: Hellblade II, Project Mara, and Insight Project, Bleeding Edge will not receive any further content updates. Bleeding Edge’s Twitter announced the news, reassuring fans that they can continue to play on Xbox and PC without adding new content to the game. The studio is currently focusing on a new project (Senuas Saga, Project Mara & The Insight Project) and has decided that there will be no more content updates for Bleeding Edge, “Ninja Theory wrote. “The game will continue to play on Xbox and PC. Thank your fans and continue to team up and cause confusion!”

Bleeding Edge, a 4v4 third-person close quarters combat game, was announced at E3 2019 and released on March 24, 2020.

In a review of Bleeding Edge, “It’s fun to play with character builds and hit swords in exciting team battles, but as time goes on, I want more Bleeding Edge. Matches are often disproportionate and frustratingly confusing because of the lack of. Ranged combat lacks all the elements that make a team’s fight fun. “

Saga of Senua: Helblade 2 was also announced in 2019, revealing that Microsoft is building on Unreal Engine 5 for the Xbox Series X / S.

Project Mara is an experimental title that allows Ninja Thoery to explore new ways to tell a story. It has recently become clear that Project Mara will take place in a single, incredibly realistic apartment.

The Insight Project, also announced in 2019, appears to be an “experimentally guided project aimed at providing mainstream solutions that help treat mental distress and promote mental well-being.”

