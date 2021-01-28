January 2021 Google Maps Search Trends





Google shares insights on trend search on Google Maps. This is a rare set of search data that may help local marketers.

January local search data traditionally looks up people’s New Year’s solution plans and searches for gyms, healthy restaurants, winter vacations, and various forms of self-improvement spikes later this month.

Unique to January 2021, this set of Google Maps search data looks at what people are doing when they leave home when travel is not recommended.

The data show that people are doing a lot of the same things each year as in January and this year they are taking a different approach.

Instead of looking for destinations for overseas travel, people are looking for local travel. Instead of looking for the nearest gym, people are looking for training at home.

Let’s take a closer look at the Google Maps search trends for January 2021.

Google map trend search

Google’s data on trend search on the map compares December 2019-January 2020 with December 2020-January 2021 to identify queries that are up (or down) this year.

Local travel

This year, local travel is more focused than overseas travel.

Searches for countries other than home were flat in January this year. This may be due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

For comparison, in January 2020, map searches for overseas destinations increased by 65% ​​compared to the previous month.

The number of searches for local guesthouses increased by 20% in January 2021 compared to the second half of 2020. This shows that people’s travel habits are closer to their homes than around the world.

Google states that ski resorts are becoming a “big” trend on the map. The number of ski resort searches has more than doubled since January 2020. This is probably because skiing is a socially distant activity.

New Year’s aspirations

The January search trend has historically represented people’s New Year’s resolution plans, such as reducing alcohol consumption, eating more, and exercising more.

The query “Dry January” tends to surge in January as people vow to refrain from alcohol the month after the holiday season.

The number of wine shop searches has dropped by 11% and 6% compared to December, so it seems that far fewer people will try the January dry challenge this year. In January last year, the number of searches for both queries dropped by nearly 40% compared to the previous month.

A healthy diet remains a January priority, as searches for “healthy” options surged 46% at the beginning of the month compared to December.

But Google points out that people’s desire for sweets is growing this year. The number of ice cream shop searches has increased by 10% compared to December.

Fast food search searches tend to plummet in January, but this year it’s not.

The number of searches for fast food restaurants in January 2020 decreased by 20% compared to the previous December. This year’s fast food searches fell by 1.5% from December to January.

Searches related to training and exercise remained high this year as well. Inquiries to the local gym increased by about 25% from December to January.

As an example of the popularity of home training, according to Google, hiking area searches did not show a normal increase this year, an increase of 16% compared to 55% last year. Again, regional restrictions can be a factor.

For more information on Google Maps trends, see this Google blog post.

