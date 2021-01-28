Black Knight, Move and Innovative MLS Open a New Era in Real Estate Technology





RESO map of accredited organizations

RESO is actively working to make real estate standards reports more accessible. These efforts have created a new industry resource, the RESOMLS data map, that allows users to view information about all multiple list services in the industry.

RETURN certification

In two years, RESO has transformed two key standards from a multi-layered evaluation system into a single harmonious model. This mark indicates that your organization is RESO certified.

Raleigh, NC, January 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Several major industry organizations demonstrating breakthroughs in real estate technology take advantage of new paradigm-changing standards through the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Became the first organization to do.

The first organizations to implement and certify the latest standards for their customers are:

Move, Inc.And ListHub for Web API and Data Dictionary Standard UtahRealEstate.com, Utah’s Largest MLS, Web API and Data Dictionary’s In-house Technology System Black Knight, Inc., Paragon Platform and Greater Alabama MLS for Web API Perchwell, New York Citys Residential Listing Service , Web API and data dictionary technology vendor Hawaii Information Service (MLS Hawaii), Web API and data dictionary in-house technology system

In two years, RESO has transformed two key standards from a multi-layered evaluation system into a single harmonious model. We have also built a brand new certification stack that provides an automated platform for testing. These tools are available to any organization through the RESOGitHub repository. As a result, you have direct access to development insights and faster certification. | Watch the video

The newly integrated standards are Data Dictionary 1.7 for structuring information in a common language and Web API Core 1.0.2 for sharing data through a consistent set of rules.

Brad Bjelke, CEO of UtahRealEstate.com, increased the number of RESO standard fields by 40% as the first adopter of Data Dictionary 1.7, and our organization quickly adapts to RESO standards to accelerate real estate innovation. I promised that. .. We are confident that by requiring all data licensees to use RESO-compliant APIs, we are revolutionizing the data delivery process with a focus on efficiency, security, and data accuracy.

RESO is actively working to make real estate standards reports more accessible. These efforts have created a new industry resource, the RESOMLS data map, that allows users to view information about all multiple list services in the industry.

Future certification reports are more than pass / fail results. More information about your organization’s technology system will be displayed on reso.org from the 2021 certification slate. These reports include metadata, standard resources, standard fields, and local custom fields. Individual certification reports allow technology companies to plan new partnerships and integrations faster. | Watch the video

Newly certified companies come from a wide range of industry roles. Move, Inc. Is a subsidiary of News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) and provides the listing management platform ListHub. We operate a real estate listing website, realtor.com. We are also partnering with REA Group Limited, a multinational digital real estate advertising company based in Melbourne, Australia. Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI) provides technology and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industry, including MLS enterprise software systems. Perchwell offers technology to support New York City’s home listing service. Hawaii Information Service and UtahRealEstate.com are MLS with their own technology system.

Move, Inc. Rachel Morley, Chief Product Officer of, is pleased that ListHub was the first to adopt RESO’s latest data standards. Implementation of national data standards is essential for the real estate industry.

“At Black Knight, we know how important it is to move the industry forward with the RESO Web API, so we prioritized leading MLS customers on the platform,” said Vice President Chip McAvoy. Black Knight, Inc. Added Amanda Creel, CEO of Greater Alabama MLS. We are proud to provide the latest RESO standards. We know how important quality data is to our members and the real estate industry.

RESO has previously certified the new housing market BuildersUpdate.com and the cloud-based brokerage firm eXpRealty’s non-MLS systems. Opportunities to adopt the standard expanded in 2021 and its impetus crossed national borders. The Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) in Ontario, North America’s largest real estate valuation agency, has adopted the RESO Data Dictionary and is moving towards certification. MPAC will also bring the RESO Universal Property Identifier (UPI) to Canada.

The momentum behind RESO adoption is clear. MLS and broker technical staff, vendors, and technology partners need RESO standardization at the top of their strategic goals. The benefits of 20 years of real estate standard work are bearing fruit.

For RESORESO, we provide a streamlined foundation for real estate technology through the creation and certification of standards. Our membership includes MLS, brokerage firms, REALTOR Associations and technology partners serving over 1 million real estate professionals. For more information, please contact claire @ reso.org.

The photos that accompany this announcement are available at the following URL:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a261419f-c3ef-45f9-8678-beb71785ed90

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7fd85c46-5733-4c50-8a70-741bc10971cc

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos