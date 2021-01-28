Android 12’s new color space system can be an IT nightmare





The latest build of Android has a few clues about the future. For what looks like Android 12, we have a system similar to Google Pixel’s “Space” color theme system. The color is chosen from Google-provided color presets or from a dropper selected from any source the user wants. If the clues indicate that you’re really heading for Android 12, Google is trying to make a mistake.

According to a report from 9to5Google, Google’s work on this theme system suggests that it has system-wide and app-wide color change capabilities. Google’s color adjustment system seems to be similar to the dark mode system applied in Android 10.

Thankfully, Dark Mode only affects apps that opt ​​in to the Dark Mode option. Without this voluntary opt-in system, developers would (potentially) put their app into dark mode without taking the right amount of time to properly adjust the color of the app. For example, an app may switch to dark mode and half of its content may disappear.

This new color theme system can create a real Web 1.0-like wild west situation. It looks like Google is creating this color theme system as well as dark mode. That is, your app will only be subject to color changes if the developer gives way to that change.

For the average SlashGear reader, color selection isn’t as big a problem as for the average user. The average user may choose Sea Foam Green, the world’s favorite color, but only finds that black (or white) text is particularly unreadable in that color.

You will need a wave of technical support. That would be a real mess. Your weekend will be filled with “I don’t know how my phone turned yellow, I need you to fix it!” Alternatively, Google can simply opt in to the entire system and developers can reduce color confusion before a disaster occurs. Or it might be cool-we just cross our fingers and expect the best!

