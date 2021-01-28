You need to play the best indie games of 2021 for free and quickly on Xbox Game Move





Now is a great time to become a fan of retro games. 8-bit nostalgia games are at their peak and there is no shortage of ways to play old NES games through services such as Nintendo Online. Beyond the classics, developers are constantly finding new ways to create new games that retain their retro feel while updating the less flattering parts of the era.

Organizing the intriguing flashback sea can be difficult, but the new 2021 release is particularly tolerant. Cyber ​​Shadow was one of the best games of January and is now available for free on consoles and PCs on the Xbox Game Switch.

Published by Shovel Knight Studio’s Yacht Club Games, Cyber ​​Shadow is the latest 8-bit game named after Ninja Gaiden. Players go through levels to collect upgrades and take out large bots. It’s easy to make a mistake directly from the NES library without knowing that this is a brand new title.

Making a loyal retro game is not easy. It may not seem as complicated as modern 3D games, but older games have a lot of weird behavior due to time limits. Movements can often look proud, character hitboxes are ubiquitous, and the issue of confusion is an integral part of some community experiences. This does not mean that NES games are notoriously difficult. It was a remnant of the outdated design of the arcade era, and it was difficult to get more quarters from the players.

Creating a new retro game is a difficult balance between preservation and reinvention. Cyber ​​Shadow is a rare example of a game that was able to successfully pull this line. Aesthetically, he checks each box. There are detailed sprite pieces, amazing 8-bit jams, and the secret fragile walls of Castlevania Dracula. Even if the game is mechanically more complex than the average NES game, it doesn’t seem to keep pace with the past.

Underneath this surface, Cyber ​​Shadow does a lot of work to avoid the frustrating parts that come with this area. It manifests itself in several subtle ways. Especially the movement is much cleaner than the game time by introducing some changes that make it more fluid. When you play the original Ninja Gaiden, you can immediately see that the main character stops moving completely each time you attack. This adds a stuttering rate that is difficult to return to 2021.

Yacht Club Games fighting giant robot bosses with Cyber ​​Shadow

The best retro cleaning is in the approach to difficulty. It’s like Super Mario. Brothers, there is little room for mistake. After some confusion, he returned to 1-1. It makes it difficult to beat the old without some proficiency and a lot of patience. Cybershadow fixes this by completely eliminating life and adding frequent checkpoints to each level. These small changes re-context the game and bring you closer to something like Super Meat Boy, where mastering individual sections rather than the entire game is a challenge.

All these tweaks straighten the spine of Ninja Gaiden, and that’s exactly what it should be. Cyber ​​Shadow brings enthusiastic platform action back into the NES era without letting gamers think about how flawed their memories are. This is a game that leaves old school fans unaware of how some of their favorites are actually holding up.

Cyber ​​Shadow is available for free with a game pass for Xbox and PC consoles.

