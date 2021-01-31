How to use this powerful new feature »TechnoCodex





Earlier this week, Google quietly launched Chrome’s latest interface on Android, displaying open tabs on the grid instead of stacked playing cards. However, in addition to this look change, the replacement includes an additional tab team, one of the important versatile and powerful options for desktop Chrome. Here’s what a tab team can do and how to allow or disable this new feature: First, the new format is enabled by default on many units, especially pixels. If you are using the latest model of Chrome but the tabs are arranged as overlapping playing cards, go to chrome: // flags / # enable-tab-grid-layout and allow manually can. Then, after restarting Chrome (twice), the changes will be retained. Conversely, if you really like the old format, you can do the reverse and manually disable the selection.

Technically, this feature is rounded because it’s central to the final year, but it’s only now that the tab team has left the beta territory and officially joined the mainstream feature set.

Once the tab team is up and running, you can check out the tab team by dragging and dropping the tabs together to group them. Each group of tabs shows the number of associated tabs. Tap a tab to increase the number of groups and display tabs related to the app folder in the display screen of the residence.

If you press and hold a hyperlink to open it in a new tab without having to manually drag and drop it, Chrome will periodically group the tabs. With this method, pages opened in the background are immediately grouped into the currently displayed tabs. This is especially useful for issues such as rating a completely different product when making an online purchase.

When you view many tabs, Chrome also displays a collapsible ribbon at the bottom, along with an icon for each web page in that group, so you can easily switch between completely different tabs in the same group. Again, it’s great for evaluating information from different tabs and other multitasking.

What a tab team looks like in the new Chrome format for Android

Very big, this is a fairly devoted execution of desktop functionality, but with many serious variations. In the desktop model, you can rename the tab team and assign one for every eight colors to easily distinguish them. On the contrary, the cell model doesn’t have this, but instead you can quickly see how many tabs are in what you don’t see in your desktop browser.

Are you excited to see this new feature on Android? Or do you stick to the old format?

