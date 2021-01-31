iQOO 9 will have more battery capacity





iQOO7 was announced in China a few weeks ago. The phone is the second device in the world with the Snapdragon 888 chipset, and Vivo recorded over 200 million revenues on its first day of launch.

The new flagship includes several upgrades, but the battery capacity is the same as the battery capacity of its predecessor, the iQOO 5 Pro. The iQOO 7 has an even larger display than the iQOO 5 Pro, but with the same 4000mAh battery. For those who are disappointed with that part of the phone, its successor, the iQOO9, has been reported to come with a larger battery.

According to a Chinese leaker, Digital Chat Station, Vivo is producing a new rechargeable battery. The capacity of each cell is 2155mAh, but the total rated capacity is 4310mAh. The battery will be bundled with iQOO9 first. The total standard capacity is said to be about 4400mAh, which is the same capacity as the battery in iQOO3.

However, this is a dual cell battery and manufacturers use it for very fast charging devices. iQOO 9 will support 120W fast charging as well as iQOO 7 and iQOO 5 Pro. The larger the battery, the longer the user’s screen time.

iQOO 9 will not be available until later this year. If it is released by the release date of iQOO5Pro, it must be announced in the middle of the third quarter of this year.

