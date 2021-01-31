Zuckerberg lobbying Josh Frydenberg over plans to force Facebook and Google to pay for news content | Mark Zuckerberg





Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has approached senior federal ministers on a proposed code to force digital giants to pay media companies, and the prime minister has heard from Google about removing search engines from Australia. Engaged with Microsoft in a threat.

After this week’s Shadow Cabinet meeting, lobbying overdrive with Labor is expected to support Morrison’s government code, Senate investigations continue to hear from stakeholders, and treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Sunday. I confirmed the conversation with Zuckerberg.

Facebook will brand the proposed code as not working in its current form, giving digital platforms six months to negotiate deals directly with news companies before being hit by mandatory regulations. I asked.

Frydenberg told ABC that the talks with Zuckerberg were constructive, but tech tycoons didn’t persuade the Australian government to withdraw.

With Congress set to reopen in 2021, the platform engages with politically connected lobbyists and takes every step to reduce or discontinue proposals.

Google threatened to remove the search engine from Australia, and Facebook warned that it would remove the news from the feeds of all Australian users as the code progressed.

Frydenberg not only confirmed the high-level approach from Facebook, but also revealed that Scott Morrison had spoken to Microsoft, which runs Google’s rival search engine.

He said Microsoft is monitoring this very closely and is considering expansion opportunities in Australia.

The government continued in-depth discussions with other players on Google, Facebook, and the entire industry debate that had been underway for some time.

Australia’s leading media players, which have been hit by technical turmoil and the economic shock associated with Covid-19, are also working extensively on a fairer commercial deal with the platform.

The first code proposed in the world aims to address the bargaining imbalance between news media and tech giants.

Google and Facebook need to pay to display news content and provide media companies with information about changes that could impact traffic, such as changes in news rankings and search algorithms. If they do not obey, they can be forced to pay a fine of hundreds of millions of dollars.

This proposal was developed by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, Australia’s competition monitoring agency.

Labor supports the code in principle, but its correspondent Michelle Rowland said last week that the government told Internet users and businesses that Google would leave Australia if that really meant it. He said he needed to clarify that he was threatening.

Frydenberg did not dismiss the threat on Sunday, but said Im was not afraid of the threat.

This code is the result of an 18-month study by the ACCC, a world-leading study, and consulted with these companies at every stage.

As the process progressed, the story from the platform seemed to change. Goalposts appear to be shifting because they were originally interested in notification algorithm requirements. Second, it was about value exchange, and it was about the final mediation model. ..

I was told that if I proceeded with this, the Internet would be destroyed.

Frydenberg said the government’s view was clear that current practices had to be changed. What I know is that media companies should be paid for their content.

Guardian Australia is discussing with Google about including it in its new showcase product, which will pay the news provider to include it in this product.

