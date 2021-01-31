In-Display Biometrics and Financial Innovation: Top Mobile ID Stories of the Week





Despite the various news topics featured in Mobile ID World this week, the latest top story summaries show a keen interest in two key technology trends.

One of them is the latest evolution of the in-display fingerprint sensor for mobile fingerprint biometrics. Readers flocked to reports on new Apple rumors suggesting that tech giants may be planning to implement an in-display version of Touch ID on future iPad tablet devices.

Rumors: In-Display Touch ID May Debut on iPad Mini 6

Rumors were also popular that Motorola’s EdgeS smartphones would also have an in-display fingerprint sensor. This is another sign of the general popularity of fingerprint recognition on mobile devices, even though facial recognition has become more prominent in recent years.

Motorola Edge S smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report

Another major trend that dominates this week’s news summary is the rise of biometric FinTech. Readers were drawn to the news of the strategic partnership between PayEye and Advapay this week. This will allow the two companies to work together on an iris-based biometric banking platform.

PayEye partners with Advapay to build an iris-based payment platform

There was also some big news about biometric cards. France’s BNP Paribas plans to launch biometric Visa credit cards nationwide this year and has already set a price tag. Biometric visa premier cards are not cheap, but they are very secure.

BNP Paribas Launches Biometric Visa Cards Throughout France

Finally, Mobile ID World readers also turned to news from the world of automotive AI technology this week. Cerence, a conversational AI specialist, has appointed former Vice President Harman as the new Head of Professional Services.

Former HARMAN Exec is the new VP of Cerences Innovation Services

