Flexispot Comhar EG8 Adjustable Standing Desk Review

I was vaguely aware of ergonomics because I was working from home before we all had to do it. Still, as a poor and struggling writer in New York City, I didn’t have the cash flow to invest in a new desk setup. That’s why I wrote down expensive gaming chairs and standing desks as ridiculous tendencies. Who would want to stand if sitting was an option? I worked hard on my feet during the retail days. I had the opportunity to try it out with Flexispot’s Comhar EG8, so I knew it.

What the Comhar EG8 actually does: Flexispot

You’re probably familiar with the concept of a standing desk, but the EG8 takes it a little further. Yes, it goes up and down (up to 48 inches high) thanks to a small electric motor. But it also has security and useful features that you might not have thought you needed a standing desk. The four buttons act as memory presets for recording your preferred height. The lock button prevents a child (and a healthy dog, according to one customer’s review) from accidentally moving his desk and injuring himself. Anyway, they shouldn’t be able to do it, thanks to the desk’s ability to automatically detect collisions and stop moving.

In fact, I was amazed at how easy it was to use. I didn’t expect the concept of “up and down” to confuse me, but Flexispot made the setup seamless. After taking it out of the box. All you have to do is screw in your foot and plug it in. The motor is already installed and ready. It’s also easy to charge with the three USB ports on the front of your desk. Since I share my desk with my girlfriend, memory presets are also useful. Having four sets gives us both standing and sitting heights.

Is standing really doing something? Via: Flexispot

You see, there’s probably some research out there that can explain this better than I do. All I can say is that the option to stand after about two weeks of use is great. As someone who works eight hours a day in front of a computer screen, you need the ability to switch things for physical and mental health. Being able to literally bring my setup to a new height with the push of a button is a great way to split my work days. You’ll be amazed at how much your thoughts can be shaken with just a few adjustments.

The same is true for the game if you find yourself throwing too many Battlefront 2 games. I get up and go back to the game. Compared to these levels 258, I’m still rubbish, but after standing, I start showing a little more map recognition.

Via Comhar EG8 as a gaming desk: Comhar

As a standard desk, the EG8 offers an impressive amount of space and a clean, professional look. There is a plain white EG8 with a glass finish. The simple design should match the beauty of your home office or student room. However, there are some minor issues with designing as a gamer. No built-in cable management solution. This is a feature I like on the Eureka Ergonomics desk that runs cheaper than the EG8. There are also no cup holders and headphone stands, or any other equipment provided by a game-focused desk. On the other hand, the USB port is very convenient for charging the controller.

It is advisable to stay at home as most people have a few months left before they get vaccinated. If not, many companies are permanently moving to that model. So if you find that your home is now your office, you may need to upgrade. A standing desk is a great investment to help your body and mind endure the monotony of staying at home all day long. This is especially true if you also need to use your work desk as a gaming desk.

As a work desk, the Comhar EG8 is something you should consider. Its sleek design and useful features go beyond the average standing desk. As a gaming desk, the EG8 is wide enough for multi-monitor setup, but lacks cable management. As a multipurpose desk, it’s definitely worth considering.

AComhar EG8 was provided to The Gamer for this review. To commemorate the release of this latest model, the Flexispot site sells desks at sale prices.

