MIDAS SHARE TIPS UPDATE: Sirius proves skeptics wrong





MIDAS SHARE TIP UPDATE: Business Park Company Sirius Real Estate Proves Skeptics’ Mistakes

Like Britain, Germany is stuck. Businesses are suffering, vacation programs have been extended until the end of the year, costing the Berlin government billions of euros.

However, the German vacation system is quite different from the UK vacation system. The focus was on reducing employees, not altogether. Companies also need to stay in touch with their staff to stay in touch with their work and stay up to date with the latest developments.

This approach has worked well in past crises, and economists believe that as the coronavirus pandemic subsides, Germany’s economy will be able to recover faster than any other country.

Sirius Real Estate should benefit from now on. The group owns 67 business parks and industrial parks in Germany, totaling more than € 1.2 billion (1 billion). There are over 5,000 tenants, from individual groups to multinationals such as German car maker Daimler and US conglomerate Honeywell. Midas recommended Sirius in 2017. With 52 pence in stock, the company had just switched from AIM to London’s main market. Today’s share price is 95 pence and investors are enjoying four years of dividend growth. There should be more.

Managing Director Andrew Coombs started working for Sirius in 2010 and took the lead four years later. Under his leadership, Sirius pursued a wise and successful growth strategy.

Each year, the group travels to Germany in search of a slightly dilapidated or neglected industrial area. It is viewed about 1000 times each year, but only about 10 times. When Sirius considers them to be very vacant, rental income is lower than they should be and tenants often feel unloved.

Once acquired, the site will be beautiful and tenants will feel like customers rather than renting feed. Vacancy rates are declining, income is rising, and asset values ​​are rising.

This approach has been proven and should prove resilient, even if Germany suffers from the economic slowdown caused by Covid.

For example, when the country entered its first foreclosure last March, Coombs increased its debt collection team from 10 to 100. The group calculated which tenants were most likely to experience difficulties and provided advice on how to discuss business prospects with government support.

This hands-on approach meant that 98% of the rent had been collected since the outbreak of the pandemic, and most tenants sincerely appreciate their help. Inevitably, some companies didn’t get in the way, but some companies demanded more space after adapting their business model to deal with Covid.

Coombs hopes that more such changes will occur in the future. Germany is a country whose economy is built around small and medium-sized enterprises, and its tradition will last for decades. The Sirius domains are properly placed to accommodate them. Coombs strives to expand its portfolio, but is also determined to increase dividends.

The company plans to increase its funding from around € 55 million to € 100 million over the next four years, ideally sooner.

Sirius pays two-thirds of its cash in dividends, which is expected to increase from 3.6 cents (3.26 pence) to more than 6 cents by 2024.

The goal is ambitious, but Coombs is determined to achieve it through organic growth, wise acquisitions and timely disposal.

Verdict Midas: Investors and local real estate groups were skeptical when Sirius began launching a business in Germany. They must have eaten their words. Today, Sirius is valued on the stock exchange for nearly a billion, and supporters believe he could double in size in the next few years. Investors who bought in 2017 were strong, but at 95 pence they need to maintain their faith. New investors can also see value at their current level.

Accounts: Main Market Symbols: SRE Contact: sirius-real-estate.com or 00 49 302850 10101

