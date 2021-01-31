New PS5 restock canceled after retail chaos





The recent PS5 replenishment was canceled after the turmoil of the good old retailers. Last year, a battle broke out over the new PS5, and in some cases even a scuffle over the elusive PlayStation console was arrested. In most cases, such bedlams occurred primarily in the United States, but recently it was Japanese retailers who had to stop replenishing their PS5 after their customers got out of hand. ..

One of Japan’s largest Yodobashi Camera stores recently restocked the PS5, according to reports from its PlayStation. This, of course, attracted a large crowd of PlayStation fans trying to get the car. And from here, the confusion began, with customers pushing and pushing staff as well as each other. As the situation worsened, local governments were called in, and shortly thereafter, replenishment was shortened. It’s unclear if anyone got a PS5 that day, but according to Creatures Inc’s Dave Gibson, this was the “madness” he’s never seen in Japan.

Below, you can check out videos taken from a crowd perspective, courtesy of Gibson’s personal Twitter account.

Canceled due to madness !! The cashier and staff have also turned back. I’ve never seen such madness in Japan …

— Dave Gibson ⠿ POKEMON 🗼 (@AJapaneseDream) January 30, 2021

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt, given that all of this information comes from personal accounts and reports, not the retailer’s method. That said, the crowd was far from orderly, as you can see in the video above.

H / T, Kotaku.

