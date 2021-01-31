After changing the privacy policy, WhatsApp is no longer a trusted app





WhatsApp has been in a bad situation since it changed its privacy policy and explicitly revealed that it would share data. Popular messaging apps continue to receive negative attention as they haven’t had a good time for Indian users.Read also-Signal update for Android, iOS adds chat wallpapers, animated stickers

According to a recent study by Cybermedia Research, the vast majority of WhatsApp users in India are rethinking their use of the app, jeopardizing the user base of Facebook-owned platforms.Read also-this WhatsApp malware claims to get you a free phone, don’t fall for it

WhatsApp is not having a good time

The report suggests that about 76% of people are aware of the updated WhatsApp privacy policy. The majority of people surveyed (79%) are revisiting their apps. This shows that people aren’t clearly happy with the new policy and their trust in the app is starting to diminish.Read Also-Signal shamelessly copied two popular WhatsApp features

People are rethinking WhatsApp, so alternatives should be central. It is clear that 41% want to switch to Telegram, while 35% want to switch to Signal. Users are also more familiar with Telegram than the Signal app.

For those who don’t know, both Signal and Telegram have gained significant traction in terms of both popularity and user base since the new WhatsApp privacy policy. Both apps come with a variety of features that already exist in WhatsApp.

The report also reveals that people are showing negative feelings about WhatsApp. While 49% are angry, 45% have trust issues and 35% feel breach of trust. Only 10% of people have no problems with WhatsApp.

Another survey by LocalCircles showed similar sentiment among Indian WhatsApp users as 5% of those surveyed had already removed the app and 75% of users did not want to use the platform’s business unit. It has been.

Both of these studies quickly suggest that people are really angry with the new WhatsApp privacy policy and could break the monopoly of popular messaging apps. This can have serious implications for India’s WhatsApp user base and WhatsApp Business, which drives most of the app’s monetization plans.

WhatsApp is already required to roll back its new privacy policy in India, which can actually happen given the shrinking and frustrated user base.

For this, we have to wait for WhatsApp to announce the official language.

