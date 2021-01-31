Arizona Police Union Wants to Remove Anti-Police Video from Google | Bisbee





The Arizona Police Friendship Society wants Google to stop offering a personalized platform to record law enforcement and swear at police to post videos on YouTube. At least one local lawyer agrees that social media controls some people over the police.

In a press release sent earlier this week, AZFOP asked the general public to sign a petition requesting Google-owned video giant YouTube to immediately remove the platform for multiple so-called police auditor accounts. I’m looking for. The vigilants of these camcorders regularly interfere with Twson’s streets and 911 emergency scenes across the country, harassing, threatening and abusing police officers to create a video spectacle. Auditors then use YouTube channels such as Pigs Under Pressure to post and live-stream blasphemous rants and monetize videos through YouTube clicks and ads.

Law enforcement officials say the issue of police officers’ record officers is not routine in Cochise County. Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dunnels and Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Slasher disagree with the record unless the person making the record interferes with the investigation or 911 call, or presents a safety issue to the police or the general public. I said I wouldn’t.

Law enforcement agencies have been scrutinized for many years, especially after what happened at George Floyd, Dunnels said. Someone who was recording the police was always there. We believe in transparency … unless someone interferes with the investigation.

Sheriffs recently met a videographer who runs the Bisby News Network, and the results weren’t positive on YouTube.

Dannels was patrolling the streets when he stopped Bisbee news network videographer Nolan Gouguet for speeding up on Bisbee’s US Route 80.

Dannels told Gouguet that he is driving 70 in an area of ​​45 mph and is considered criminal speed by law. However, the sheriff told Guet to give him a break and quote him for civil violations rather than criminal offenses. In Arizona, criminals speed violations if a driver exceeds the speed limit posted in a business or residential area by more than 20 miles per hour, or if the speed limit is not posted and exceeds 45 miles per hour. Is considered.

Gouguet posted a video on YouTube titled “Big Surprise Another Lying Cop” because Dannels claimed to lie when he said he was traveling at criminal speed. In the video narration, Guet actually caught US80 and Tobreaville Road in a speed breach, even though there were several government buildings right next to Tobreaville and an intermediate home for men. He said there were no businesses or residences in the area.

Another policeman is lying in an attempt to intimidate us, Gue says in a narration.

In an email to Herald / Review, Guet stated that law enforcement video recording is a protected activity.

“Police videotapes are an activity protected by the First Amendment. Convicted parties do not want to be recorded on videotapes,” he said.

Dannels declined to comment on Gouguet, but sheriffs said they were concerned about the portrayal of law enforcement agencies by some social media sites and how it would affect certain people. It was.

Some people really believe in such things, Dunnels said.

In a summary of the Global Journal of Forensic Science & Medicine’s 2019 article Social & News Medias Effects on Law Enforcement, author Shawn Morrow states that law enforcement is being challenged by social and traditional media. .. This study shows that social and news media are fake. News threatens law enforcement officers. Law enforcement agencies have experienced escalation by resisting arrests, physical assaults, and murders by police-targeted subjects. The increase in these criminal acts has lifted law enforcement crackdowns within the community, triggered by social and news media falsely reporting that all police officers are racists. I will. We used content analysis to explore the literature on the impact of social and news media on law enforcement and criminal activity. The data focuses on peer-reviewed journal articles, published research articles, social and news media reports. As a result, social perceptions are affected by false statements (fake news) by social and news media.

Dunnels said the key to fighting it was trust.

According to Dunnels, it’s important for us (law enforcement agencies) to earn the trust of the community. Transparency is equal to trust.

