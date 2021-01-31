Top 10 Automotive and Transportation Trends and Technologies





The automotive industry includes components such as engines and bodies, and includes all companies and activities involved in the production of automobiles, except batteries, tires and fuels. And the United States is one of the largest automobile markets in the world. According to Select USA, sales of light vehicles in the United States reached 17.2 million units in 2018.

1. Self-driving car: Ability to control without human intervention

Self-driving cars are expected to completely change the way we commute on the road.

With strong R & D and strong financial support for product innovation, many car players have the potential to launch self-driving cars for consumers over the next decade. However, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic resulted in supply chain disruption and restricted movement of people and goods, resulting in partial or complete cessation of research / testing activities. After the pandemic, the self-driving car segment is highly expected to bounce back and return to ongoing activity.

2. Maglev: Demand for faster transportation systems around the world

Maglev trains use electromagnets to levitate and generate pushes that move the train at high speeds. Compared to traditional trains, maglev trains have better control because the acceleration and braking system does not work based on track friction.

Demand for faster transportation systems is increasing in several countries around the world. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has created unfavorable economic conditions around the world. Some governments are investing huge amounts of money to support the healthcare system and reducing investment in other segments. With the imminent COVID-19 vaccine, supply chain disruptions and restrictions on the movement of goods and people are expected to resume in the coming months, and initiatives to drive the development of Maglev trains will resume. Will be done.

3. Autonomous last mile delivery: Self-driving cars that complement the need for non-contact last mile delivery services

Online retail sales are expected to record tremendous growth, and the e-commerce sector is projected to record 15% of total retail sales in 2020. During the pandemic, online sales of existing players are expected to grow by 10-15% in Europe. Then, in 2020, China saw a 35% growth. Similarly, companies are investing in self-driving cars to meet the need for contactless last mile delivery services.

Last mile offerings are preparing companies for an innovation shift after the breakthroughs in vaccination and the situation are controlled and the restrictions are lifted to quickly assess and adapt the supply chain. Does not look the same as. This type of innovation has also allowed key players in the autonomous last mile delivery industry to devise different ways to grow their business during and after a pandemic.

4. Laminated modeling: Manufacture components with complex geometric designs

Additive Manufacturing (AM), also known as 3D printing, is an innovative approach to industrial production that facilitates the manufacture of more powerful and lightweight components and systems. Additive Manufacturing uses computer-aided design (CAD) software or a 3D body scanner to execute commands on hardware to place layers on a layer material with a specific geometric profile. Laminated molding adds material to create an object, in contrast to the traditional manufacturing process of removing material by machining, milling, molding, engraving, or other means. It surpasses all other manufacturing processes for manufacturing components with complex geometric designs and is widely used in the creation of 3D printed clinical implants for aerospace components, automotive components, and patients and other industries.

Potentially unwanted applications of additive manufacturing are recognized in various industries. In developed countries, where traditional manufacturing has declined significantly, advances in laminated molding offer valuable prospects for growth. Development prior to COVID-19 and its adoption in 3D printing was aimed at large-scale implementation of 3D printing products. The pandemic caused widespread supply chain disruption, leading to delays in progress associated with laminate molding. The post-pandemic period is expected to boost developments related to the laminate market.

5. Micromobility: Providing urban transportation

Micromobility is a class of lightweight transport vehicles designed for personal use. Vendors in the micromobility market are focused on providing urban transport weighing less than 500 kg. Electronic scooters, electric bicycles and electric skateboards are some of the examples of micromobility technology and are being put to practical use in large cities due to the growing demand for practical solutions for short-distance transport (less than 8 km).

Big tech companies are focusing on the opportunities offered by micromobility transport by creating the software and cloud services needed to drive personal and shared micromobility startups.

6. Photovoltaic vehicles: major advances in the automotive sector

A solar car is a battery-powered vehicle that uses solar power as an energy source. Photovoltaic vehicles serve as carbon-neutral, energy-efficient solutions and have the potential to be a major breakthrough in the automotive sector. Some car players are working on developing viable solar cars and building solar car kits. This helps cars travel long distances using solar energy.

The automotive industry is facing negative impacts due to border closures, regional blockades, and the resulting supply chain disruptions. China and India are major hubs for manufacturing auto parts around the world, but pandemics have created serious obstacles to the supply of parts. Restrictions on the movement of people and goods have hampered the industry and reduced demand for cars. Shipment delays have been observed around the world. This is affecting the production of solar cars. The cost-effective mechanical and electronic components used in the manufacture of photovoltaic vehicles are manufactured in Asia and are delayed due to adverse pandemic conditions. The post-COVID-19 scenario will give momentum to market growth as the global demand for zero-emission, energy-efficient vehicles increases.

7. Flying Taxi: Short on-demand flights

An air taxi is a small commercial aircraft that makes short flights as needed. Flying taxis are expected to be the third dimension of the urban transportation matrix. Due to the rapidly increasing urbanization around the world, the growing demand for faster means of transportation is expected to be one of the major factors contributing to the rapid growth of the market. Flying taxis may emerge as an attractive alternative to traditional taxis, as they can avoid congested roads when traveling over 20 km. Large funding rounds are being conducted by major market players to create superior battery technology that can be installed in air taxis.

The COVID-19 pandemic has delayed research and development and other related initiatives in the development of flying taxis around the world.

8. Hoverbike: Reach hard-to-access locations

Hoverbikes are flyable bicycles that are extremely useful in search and rescue, aerial surveys, wildlife and parks, power line inspection, military and emergency applications.

The launch of hoverbikes over the next few years can offer several benefits. For example, hoverbikes can reach places that are inaccessible to vehicles traveling on roads and helicopters. It also helps prove supplies in an emergency and is used to carry out rescue missions in an effective way. These factors are driving the growth of the hoverbike market. However, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on growth, resulting in a delay in research and development and other related initiatives in the development of hoverbikes around the world.

9. Predictive Vehicle Technology: The emergence of machine learning in the automotive industry

Predictive features are very popular in modern automobiles and help to personalize and enhance the driving experience. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) are expected to play an important role in transforming the automotive industry. More and more manufacturers are using algorithms that use data to automate how vehicles are set up. This includes preferences for automotive infotainment systems and their applications. Today, more and more vehicles are incorporating Internet of Things (IoT) technology that allows them to easily connect to smartphones and respond to voice commands, improving the user interface. Predictive vehicle technology is also very useful in the form of good sensors mounted on the car to notify the driver / owner of the car in need of service. Depending on the condition of the vehicle, this technology can notify users of safety threats related to defective parts or components, make real-time service reservations and estimate their performance.

The advent of ML in the automotive industry, the overuse of real-time data in vehicle applications, and the advent of self-driving cars are expected to drive the growth of the forecast vehicle technology market over the years. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed R & D, testing, and other initiatives in the development of predictive vehicle technology around the world.

10. Cars-as-a-Service (CaaS): Provides customer flexibility

The Cars-as-a-Service (CaaS) model is an extension of the existing car rental model. The agreement binds the customer to the car for a very long time. In addition, the lease term set at the start of the lease is fixed, and any changes to the lease will result in severe penalties and financial losses from the customer’s perspective. The CaaS model, on the other hand, provides flexibility in the hands of customers who can change and upgrade their vehicles as needed. Like leasing contracts, car subscriptions do not bind customers for long periods of time. Customers can choose a car on a monthly basis.

The CaaS model basically transforms the means of transportation for people living in cities and makes frequent use of public transport and ride-sharing services. It is also receiving widespread attention in the automotive sector for offering luxury subscription plans.

In addition, COVID-19 had a negative impact on the CaaS market as demand for car rental services fell to the lowest levels. However, this model is robust and attractive and is expected to gain momentum over the next few years.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos