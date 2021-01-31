Realme Watch S Pro Review: A great looking smartwatch with impressive battery life





How to get: Rs 9,999 Highlights: Blood oxygen and heart rate monitor, stylish look

The Realme Watch S Pro is the latest smartwatch that can be purchased for less than Rs 10,000. Now, don’t confuse affordable watches like the Realme Watch S Pro, Xiaomi, and Honor with the more expensive models of Samsung and Apple Watch models. Affordable smartwatches should ideally be considered a fitness band with a larger display and slightly more features.

Realme has done a good job of providing everything you need. In addition to basic health tracking capabilities, SpO2 and heart rate monitors are available.

Another important highlight is battery life. Just charge it once every 10 days.

The Realme Watch S Pro comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED round-touch display in a stainless steel case.

The watch looks premium and the display is stunning. Its solid construction and worth showing off. If your wrists are thin, they may look a little bigger at first.

As far as health features are concerned, there are automatic heart rate measurements along with resting and exercising heart rate trackers. You can also set alerts for high heart rate alerts.

It has a built-in SpO2 monitor for measuring blood oxygen, which is convenient when fighting Covid-19. The Watch S Pro comes with dual satellite GPS for accurate distance tracking. Connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and the realme Link companion app. This device is supported on all smartphones running Android 5.0 and above. Realme will also provide iOS support.

There are 15 sport modes. Its 5 ATM water resistance and swimming mode are also available. You can choose from over 100 watch faces. You also have the option to add your favorite photo to create your own face.

The downside is the lack of speakers and microphones. That is, you can use voice and the clock will vibrate only for notification. You cannot reply to notifications from your watch.

If you’re looking for a great looking smartwatch that does the basic job with excellent battery life and performance, Realme Watch S Pro will easily please you.

-Writer is at gadgetsnow.com

