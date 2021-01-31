NE needs to drive healthcare innovation: experts





GUWAHATI: Health experts said scientists and universities need to work with the industry to drive innovation in healthcare technology in the northeast. Prof. (Dr.) Dipika Deka, Vice-President of Srimanta Sankardeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS), said Northeast India’s inadequate space on the industry map was recognized by practitioners and engineers in the region regarding the healthcare technology sector. It mixed with the low and destroyed. .. She spoke at a webinar on Biodesign Innovating Medical Technologies hosted by SSUHS. In addition to medical technology companies, Assam does not have the culture to take risks and create an environment for creating ambitious medical technology innovators. In addition to these, difficult terrain poses a challenge to accessible healthcare service paths, Deca said.

She talks about cheaper and easier healthcare solutions and job creation methods by emerging companies that can offer biodesign to mitigate HIV / AIDS, Japan’s encaphyllitis, cancer and maternal and child mortality rates that are prevalent here. I thought. She spoke to engineers and healthcare professionals, emphasizing the application of design thinking to a wider range of healthcare systems.

Professor (Dr.) Umesh Chandra Sarma, Founder and Vice President of SSUHS, was an honorary guest on this occasion. Professor Umesh Chandra Sarma (Dr.), who mentioned three things, hints at the strategic role of physics, chemistry, biotechnology, and engineering in medicine, constitutes Biodesign. Clinicians identify needs based on engineers who invent cost-effective biodesign devices that clinicians implement. “Interventional cardiology and interventional radiology are new technologies on the horizon.

Calling biodesign an interdisciplinary and interdisciplinary subject, he said that convergence for human welfare is paramount.

AIIMS-Consulting with the Fellowship Director of the Department of Biodesign in New Delhi and highlighting the promotion and implementation of medical innovation in academia, Dr. Avisit Bansal said innovation turns innovation into an opportunity to create new technologies and devices. Said that you are solving the problem in or by a radical collaboration method. Doctors know what the problem is, but engineers know how to solve it. Medical innovation cannot occur unless the two come together. Business and design are two other elements of successful biodesign. The innovator’s most powerful weapon is to articulate the problem clearly and accurately in his solution in a two-page format. The end result should alleviate the patient’s problems. He cites the issue of neonatal asphyxia, which kills 8,11,000 babies each year, and reveals that his team has designed such a newborn resuscitation method in collaboration with national and international stakeholders. did. Referencing the term creative destruction, Utpal Bora, a professor of bioscience and bioengineering at IIT-Guwahati, said innovation needs through profitable manufacturing and sales while disrupting existing production processes, jobs and markets. By utilizing based products, we will have an economic impact on society. Skilled human resources, funding and timeliness make innovation productive. Knowledge of national legislation and marketing claims is strategically important to innovators. Padma Shri and leading innovator Uddhab Kumar Bharali said that innovation can only be innovation if a customized design based on common sense benefits at least one end user. For those who focus on alleviating the day-to-day difficulties faced by people with disabilities and their families, Barari is when the synthetic arm he designed helps men eat food 14 years later. I was satisfied with it.

