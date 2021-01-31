Gering Schools Foundation Awards Innovation Grants | Education





Construction instructor Travis Gable describes the equipment of the Gering High School sawmill project. The Sawmill and Kiln Project received a $ 2,200 grant from the Gering Schools Foundation to help improve its technology.

Members of the Gering cheering squad helped present a grant check around the school on Wednesday. Librarian Annie Boggs has accepted a check of funds to support the book club.

Gering Cheerleader presents a check representing a $ 1,000 grant to the Sunshine Commission project. The Sunshine Commission is creatively promoting ways to build culture and have a positive impact on students and staff.

The Gering Schools Foundation awarded $ 22,915.76 on Wednesday to influence schools and reach more than 1,000 students.

In the second year of the award, the Innovation Grants program provides teachers and staff with a means to fund projects and initiatives to enhance innovation in student learning.

George Holsus, a member of the Foundation’s board of directors, said he remains impressed with the requests made through the application for innovation grants. Focusing on the growth and innovation of staff and students, especially in this difficult year, demonstrates their resilience and dedication to our school.

The Innovation Grant Fund was established through a large gift campaign in the spring of 2019 and continues to receive support from donors. To date, the Foundation has awarded teachers and students a total of $ 41,332.17 through innovation grants.

Great support from the bulldog community and graduates. Foundation Director Jennifer Sibal says that our Foundation continues to grow each year and that our backers continue to see the impact of their investment on the lives of our students. Thank you.

Librarian Annie Boggs has accepted a $ 1,775.76 grant from the Bulldog Book Club to help buy reading equipment for an ever-growing number of participating students.

