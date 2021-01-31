Amazon Grand Gaming Days: Buy the Best Gaming Headsets, Keyboards, Monitors and More | Most Searched Products





Amazon Sales’ latest offer is for gamers, with up to 50% off best-selling gaming devices such as Alienware, Lenovo, Redgear, and Samsung. Sales of multiple gaming devices will begin on January 29, 2021 and will continue until midnight, January 31, 2021. So if you’re saving money to upgrade your tech equipment and want to buy premium accessories on a budget, this sale is the perfect time for you to go for it. Check out some of the recommendations below. This sleek, portable 15.6-inch laptop takes gaming performance to a new level. Its latest generation specs guarantee you serious power. The Lenovo Legion Y540 laptop is thermally optimized to work cooler and quieter with a full-sized white backlit keyboard, perfect for anyone who wants to play games everywhere in their lives.Check out some of the other products offered below: LG 27 inch 4K-UHD (3840 x 2160) HDR 10 monitor up to 50% off

Up to 20% Off HP Omen 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptops

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, 14-inch gaming laptop up to 30% off

The JBL Quantum 300 Wired Headset creates a new level of immersiveness with the JBL Quantum SOUND signature and accurate audio positioning. JBL Quantum SURROUND creates a realistic soundscape that drops you in the middle of an action, gives you an edge and maximizes performance. A lightweight headband and memory foam ear cushions designed for durability keep you comfortable. The flip-up voice focus boom mic keeps you in communication with both your allies and your enemies.Check out some of the other products offered below: Up to 40% off Redgear Comet 7.1 USB gaming headphones

58% off Lenovo GXD0T69863 Legion H300 Stereo Gaming Headset

Premium gaming headset starting with Rs1,999

The G413 Mechanical Backlit Gaming Keyboard offers unmatched performance, technology and features in a well-thought-out and balanced design. Equipped with a Romer-G switch, the G413 offers unmatched speed, responsiveness and durability. Check out some of the other products offered below: Zebronics Zeb-Transformer Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo at up to 40% off

Up to 40% Off HyperX Alloy HX-KB5ME2-US Core RGB Membrane Gaming Keyboard

33% Off Logitech G502 Hero High Performance Wired Gaming Mouse

With virtual 7.1 surround sound, HyperX Cloud Core provides clear positional audio for a more immersive gaming experience. It also features the distinctive HyperX memory foam and soft leatherette for long game sessions. The removable noise-cancelling microphone prevents ambient sounds from interrupting your voice chat and can be removed when not in use. Cloud headsets are known for their legendary sound, comfort and durability.Check out some of the other products offered below: ASUS RT-AC88U AC3100 Wireless Dual Band Gigabit Router 25% Off

Up to 50% off TP-Link Deco M9 Plus Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi

Up to 30% Off MSI H310M PRO M2 Plus mATX Motherboard Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset AW310H features a custom tuned 50mm Hi-Res driver. Immersive audio with in-line volume control. Super comfortable hybrid memory foam earpads and removable cables make it easy to store. Discord certified retractable microphones are another great feature of this hearing headset. Take a look at all the game consoles sold here. Disclaimer: The Times of India journalist was not involved in the production of this article. The prices of the products listed in the article are subject to change due to offers offered by Amazon.in.

