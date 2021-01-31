How Google Finds What You Know-And You May Be Offended





Google knows a lot about us, but how much does it know?

If you use social media, shop online, or enjoy cat videos on YouTube, Google may have recorded this.

Google collects search dates and creates personalized ads based on what you search for.

You can turn off personalized ads, but this doesn’t prevent you from receiving ads online.

If you are logged in to your Google account, you can see your gender, age, marital status, and that assumption about what you are interested in.

The Google statement says: Advertising is based on personal information you add to your Google Account, data from advertisers affiliated with Google, and Google’s estimation of your interests.

If you are signed in to your Google account, Google is quietly collecting information about you.

You may have searched for new gym equipment, and later you will notice ads that pop up about the exact item you were pondering.

This is called personalized advertising.

Google collects information about you based on your search history and serves ads that you may be interested in.

Why does it collect my information?

Personalized advertising is a powerful tool. It increases the chances of an online business that protects your habits.

Once you know what you’re interested in, Google can tailor your ads to your lifestyle, hobbies, or one-time purchases.

If you’re worried about this, sign out of your Google Account to receive non-personalized ads.

How can I find out what Google knows about me?

If you’re signed in to your Google account, it’s very easy to find out what Google knows about you.

This will not work if you are not signed in to your Google account.

Visit adssettings.google.com and scroll down to see Google’s assumptions about you.

From here, you can update the information and turn off search history for specific or all categories.

