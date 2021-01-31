Nine Indian children who won the PM Award in the field of scientific innovation in 2021





It’s no secret that today’s children are far more advanced and tech-savvy than we were at their age. And some children pushed their potential to do things that even adults couldn’t.

To celebrate such creativity and innovation, the Government of India has introduced Pradan Mantri Rashtri Yabal Praska, which chooses children every year based on its own innovative innovation. And again this year, there are nine children from the field of science and technology who are trying to make a difference at such a young age.

Originally from Karnataka, Rakesh Krishan K was awarded for inventing a planter called the Seedographer, which supports the systematic cultivation of crops.

He wants to pursue a career in quantum physics and molecular physics and intends to be an innovator in the fields mentioned above.

Shreenabh Agarwal, a 12th grader in Nagpur, has helped improve the livelihoods of farmers through innovative agricultural techniques.

The most famous is the innovation of the Tridax procumbens extract, which helps prevent the yellow mosaic virus of Abelmoschus esculentus (commonly known as female fingers or okra). At his gentle age, he has published more than 200 scientific papers, two books and seven research papers. ..

13-year-old Namya Joshi is not the first to win praise. Originally from Ludhiana, she has also been honored by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella for developing intuitive learning materials using a PC game called Minecraft.

She trained more than 100 teachers to help make boring lessons interesting. She is also the youngest winner of the 2019 E-Innovation Awards.

Born in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, 14-year-old Arkit has developed a life-saving postpartum bleeding cup (PPH cup).

This cup is designed to measure postnatal blood loss in real time and help reduce maternal mortality in rural areas around the world.

Ayush Ranjan, a Sikkim Class X student, has developed more than 10 apps on the Google Play store to make people’s daily lives easier and has gained more than 1 million users.

He has developed apps such as DigiSmart Bin, automatic LPG ordering system, and Mushroom Arc. He is also a recipient of the Inspire Award and the Kalam Drishti Award.

Born in Hyderabad, 14-year-old Hemesh has some innovations in his name, but the most popular is the smart wristband for people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

He won the Ideate for India Tech Creation Champion Challenge and gold medal at the 2019 IIA International Innovation Fair.

Grade XI Chirag Bhansali is a true genius. He is a math genius, not only winning three consecutive gold medals at the National Mathematics Olympiad, but also winning the National Design Championship Award in 2020.

He also won the Adobe Creativity Challenge 2019 and designed a website and smartphone app to share Gandhi’s teachings in today’s world.

Harmanjot Singh, a VIII student in Jammu and Kashmir, is the winner of several state, country and zone level Olympics. However, he is known for his coding skills and is certified as one of the youngest game, Android and iOS developers.

His app, called Raksha to keep women safe, was awarded the Silicon Valley Honor Code at the same time it was published on the Play Store.

Sonit Sisolekar in Maharashtra is considered the youngest volcanologist and planetary geologist in the United States. In fact, his study revealed that the effects of ionizing radiation on Martian soil redness are considered the winners of the NASACOS competition.

He won the Best Scientist Award at the age of only 11. He intends to make geology and astrology popular among rural students by launching the Rural Astro-Geology project.

