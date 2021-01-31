GTA Online Leak reveals next-generation features for PS5 and Xbox Series X





Last year, Rockstar Games announced GTA 5 and GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X. At the time, developers said the pair would appear in next-generation consoles in an “extended and extended” form. At the time of publication, no additional details were provided about the ports and how they were expanded and expanded, but the new leak conveys the word for one feature that players can expect. Unfortunately, it’s not that exciting, but you’ll be relieved to hear that the player is working.

The term for this feature is the recent GTA Online Update, and more specifically, the file method for this update. With this update, Rockstar Games has added a new file for character transfer. The file itself (“CHasCharacterToTransferDecisionPage”) doesn’t expose much of the prominence directly, which seems to suggest that Rockstar Games is working on the character transfer process for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. is. Players don’t have to start from scratch with brand new characters, but rather it seems that their progress can be passed on to new machines.

This may seem like an obvious feature, but it was far from guaranteed, especially as the game ran the PS4 and Xbox One. It’s very easy for Rockstar Games to force players to start over. This is because it can bring more financial benefits than letting the player transfer the character. Of course, this would be a big PR failure, but it could justify the decision while hiding behind the “enhanced and enhanced” marketing slogan. That said, Rockstar Games seems to work around this pit and allow characters to be transferred.

So far, everything here is information on leaked varieties, which is tied to some speculation, so take everything here with a grain of salt.

At the time of publication, Rockstar Games has not commented on this leak. If this changes, we’ll update the story with what’s provided, whether it’s noticeable or not. In the meantime, click here for all the coverage of GTA Online and the game, including all the latest rumors and leaks, not just all the latest news.

H / T, GTA base.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos